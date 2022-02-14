Review: Jessica Lowndes shines on ’11:11′ song, featured in ‘Harmony From The Heart’ film

Jessica Lowndes in 'Harmony From the Heart.' Photo Courtesy of GAC Family

Actress and musician Jessica Lowndes shines on her new song “11:11,” which was featured in her new original film “Harmony From The Heart” that aired on GAC Family on February 12.

Aside from writing the screenplay of “Harmony From The Heart,” Lowndes also wrote, produced, and performed the poignant, piano-laden ballad “11:11.”

Lowndes allows her breathy, pristine vocals to shine on “11:11,” which are pure as the driven snow. She maintains great control over her voice, and the tune stands out lyrically, melodically, and sonically. The lyrics, in particular, are pure poetry and not contrived.

“11:11″ is inspirational, moving, and full of positivity.” The listener can recall such songstresses as Sara Bareilles meets Martina McBride, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.

“Harmony From The Heart” garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “captivating.” Lowndes stars as Violet in the movie opposite Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Dr. Blake Williams.

“11:11” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

