Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Jessica Lowndes shines on ’11:11′ song, featured in ‘Harmony From The Heart’ film

Actress and musician Jessica Lowndes shines on her new song “11:11,” which was featured in her new original film “Harmony From The Heart.”

Published

Jessica Lowndes in 'Harmony From the Heart'
Jessica Lowndes in 'Harmony From the Heart.' Photo Courtesy of GAC Family
Jessica Lowndes in 'Harmony From the Heart.' Photo Courtesy of GAC Family

Actress and musician Jessica Lowndes shines on her new song “11:11,” which was featured in her new original film “Harmony From The Heart” that aired on GAC Family on February 12.

Aside from writing the screenplay of “Harmony From The Heart,” Lowndes also wrote, produced, and performed the poignant, piano-laden ballad “11:11.”

Lowndes allows her breathy, pristine vocals to shine on “11:11,” which are pure as the driven snow. She maintains great control over her voice, and the tune stands out lyrically, melodically, and sonically. The lyrics, in particular, are pure poetry and not contrived.

“11:11″ is inspirational, moving, and full of positivity.” The listener can recall such songstresses as Sara Bareilles meets Martina McBride, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.

“Harmony From The Heart” garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “captivating.” Lowndes stars as Violet in the movie opposite Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Dr. Blake Williams.

“11:11” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Jessica Lowndes about her new original movie”Harmony From The Heart.”

In this article:Actress, Film, gac family, harmony from the heart, jesse metcalfe, jessica lowndes
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The United States has been providing Ukraine with a steady supply of weapons in the face of the Russian threat The United States has been providing Ukraine with a steady supply of weapons in the face of the Russian threat

World

Germany leader heads to Kyiv to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat

The United States has been providing Ukraine with a steady supply of weapons in the face of the Russian threat - Copyright AFP THOMAS...

10 hours ago
Brazil pledges higher greenhouse emissions cuts Brazil pledges higher greenhouse emissions cuts

World

Deforestation of Amazon Rain Forest sets record high for January

The number of trees cut down in the Brazilian Amazon in January far exceeded deforestation for the same month last year.

21 hours ago
Ukraine's Russian-speaking author Andrey Kurkov says new laws aimed at prompting the Ukrainian language are fully justified Ukraine's Russian-speaking author Andrey Kurkov says new laws aimed at prompting the Ukrainian language are fully justified

World

Ukraine’s star author Kurkov says his native Russian should be curbed

Ukraine's bestselling Russian-speaking author Andrey Kurkov says it is "immoral" to defend the Russian language in the ex-Soviet republic.

20 hours ago

World

Nations to review harrowing catalogue of climate impacts

Nearly 200 nations kick off a virtual UN meeting Monday to finalise what is sure to be a harrowing catalogue of climate change impacts.

7 hours ago