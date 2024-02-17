Review: Jessica Lowndes releases her new visual music album ’88’

Jessica Lowndes. Photo Courtesy of Jessica Lowndes Music.

On February 16, actress and singer Jessica Lowndes released her new visual music album “88.”

It opens with the nonchalant “My Everything,” where the listener can slightly recall Christina Aguilera.

Lowndes picks up the pace with the bubbly and infectious “Sundown” and it is followed by “Sad But I Don’t Care,” which is quite the bop.

Equally breezy and fun is “Summertime,” which was a Carly Rae Jepsen (“This Kiss”) vibe.

It immediately breaks into the acoustic and soothing “Never Let You Go,” which features the rich, rumbling voice of Sebastian Hansson.

The songstress is wresting her emotions in the feisty “Tug of War,” and it closes with the unapologetic “Right Now” and on a liberating note with “We Come Alive,” where she leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more.

“88” is available on Apple Music by clicking here.

As an actress and producer, Jessica Lowndes has a multi-picture deal with Great American Family. Her movies for this network include “Harmony from the Heart,” “I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” and “A Harvest Homecoming.”

The Verdict

Overall, Jessica Lowndes has released an engaging and eclectic new visual album with “88.” Every song on here has its own identity. At times, it has a retro ’90s and ’00s vibe to it, which is infectious.

Her crystalline vocals are reminiscent of Dido meets Kylie Minogue meets EDM vocalist Emma Hewitt. “88” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.

