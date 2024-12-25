Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland star in ‘Happy Howlidays’ on Hallmark

Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland star in the new rom-com “Happy Howlidays,” which premiered on Hallmark on Saturday, December 21st.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland in 'Happy Howlidays'
Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland in 'Happy Howlidays.' Photo Credit: David Owen Strongman, Hallmark Media.
Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland in 'Happy Howlidays.' Photo Credit: David Owen Strongman, Hallmark Media.

Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland star in the new rom-com “Happy Howlidays,” which premiered on Hallmark on Saturday, December 21st.

Ezra Moreland was the winner of the inaugural “Finding Mr. Christmas” competition on Hallmark.

In “Happy Howlidays,” directed by Terry Ingram, Jessica Lowndes portrays Mia, a webpage editor for Seattle Tourism, who meets a stray dog and rescues it.

Mia subsequently forms a connection with the dog of her nemesis Max (played by Ezra Moreland).

While the two humans have a rocky start, it is nice to see how their canines bring them both together.

Jessica Lowndes is bubbly as Mia, while Ezra Moreland is suave and pleasant as Max, the single dog shelter owner in Seattle who has a passion for canines. Their character’s conflicting rapport allows for more resonance, but as they say… opposites attract.

The film’s themes involve getting comfortable being uncomfortable, discovering new viewpoints, mindfulness, as well as forming meaningful connections and relationships.

The cinematography is visually stunning, which feels like its own character in the rom-com. In many ways, it is the Hallmark equivalent of a modern-day live action version of “Lady and the Tramp.”

Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls” alum and host of “Finding Mr. Christmas”) makes a cameo in the film as well.

The Verdict

“Happy Howlidays” is a uplifting, fun, quirky, and entertaining new Hallmark movie.

The two leads are impressive, the dogs are delightful, and it is nice to see Ezra Moreland make his Hallmark film debut. It deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger for more rom-com films in the future for Moreland.

It is the feel-good escapism film that we didn’t know we all needed. It garners four out of five stars. Well done.

In this article:ezra moreland, Film, finding mr. christmas, hallmark, happy howlidays, jessica lowndes, Movie, rom-com
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Unlocking Innovation in Canada: Insights from Jess Sinclair of the Canadian Council of Innovators

Speaking with Digital Journal at the Launch Party during Innovation Week YYC, Sinclair, shared her thoughts on Alberta’s innovation ecosystem.

19 hours ago

News

Op-Ed: Dark energy doesn’t exist? The universe just isn’t playing ball with the theory

Good work University of Canterbury, and can we now get on with the real cosmology?

20 hours ago
An Indonesian official checks his phone for an SMS earthquake and tsunami warning alert during an Indian Ocean-wide tsunami exercise to test readiness in case of a massive earthquake and tsunami alert An Indonesian official checks his phone for an SMS earthquake and tsunami warning alert during an Indian Ocean-wide tsunami exercise to test readiness in case of a massive earthquake and tsunami alert

Social Media

Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami

Today billions can follow major events in real-time on social media, enabling citizen journalism and assistance from afar.

17 hours ago
Neal McDonough and Bailey Chase Neal McDonough and Bailey Chase

Entertainment

Review: Neal McDonough, Dawn Olivieri, and Bailey Chase star in ‘Homestead’

Actors Neal McDonough ("Band of Brothers"), Dawn Olivieri ("1883" and "Yellowstone") and Bailey Chase ("Longmire") star in the new Angel Studios film "Homestead."

23 hours ago