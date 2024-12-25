Review: Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland star in ‘Happy Howlidays’ on Hallmark

Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland in 'Happy Howlidays.' Photo Credit: David Owen Strongman, Hallmark Media.

Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland star in the new rom-com “Happy Howlidays,” which premiered on Hallmark on Saturday, December 21st.

Ezra Moreland was the winner of the inaugural “Finding Mr. Christmas” competition on Hallmark.

In “Happy Howlidays,” directed by Terry Ingram, Jessica Lowndes portrays Mia, a webpage editor for Seattle Tourism, who meets a stray dog and rescues it.

Mia subsequently forms a connection with the dog of her nemesis Max (played by Ezra Moreland).

While the two humans have a rocky start, it is nice to see how their canines bring them both together.

Jessica Lowndes is bubbly as Mia, while Ezra Moreland is suave and pleasant as Max, the single dog shelter owner in Seattle who has a passion for canines. Their character’s conflicting rapport allows for more resonance, but as they say… opposites attract.

The film’s themes involve getting comfortable being uncomfortable, discovering new viewpoints, mindfulness, as well as forming meaningful connections and relationships.

The cinematography is visually stunning, which feels like its own character in the rom-com. In many ways, it is the Hallmark equivalent of a modern-day live action version of “Lady and the Tramp.”

Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls” alum and host of “Finding Mr. Christmas”) makes a cameo in the film as well.

The Verdict

“Happy Howlidays” is a uplifting, fun, quirky, and entertaining new Hallmark movie.

The two leads are impressive, the dogs are delightful, and it is nice to see Ezra Moreland make his Hallmark film debut. It deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger for more rom-com films in the future for Moreland.

It is the feel-good escapism film that we didn’t know we all needed. It garners four out of five stars. Well done.