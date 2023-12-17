Connect with us

Review: Jesse Kove and Tatyana Ali star in ‘The Holiday Proposal Plan’

Jesse Kove and Tatyana Ali star in the new original holiday movie “The Holiday Proposal Plan,” which premiered on December 16 on Lifetime.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jesse Kove and Tatyana Ali. Photo Courtesy of Lifetime
Actors Jesse Kove and Tatyana Ali star in the new original holiday movie “The Holiday Proposal Plan,” which premiered on December 16 on Lifetime.

In this film, directed by Jake Helgren, travel columnist Sonny Kravitz (Tatyana Ali) and her former boyfriend Kip Bravo (Jesse Kove) are forced to team up to help their best friends Bree (Whitney Able) and Jarod (Geovanni Gopradi) get engaged.

To set the backdrop, the four return to Sonny’s parents’ snowy chalet and set up 12 holiday traditions that are celebrated around the globe to nudge Jarod to ask Bree to be his wife.

It seems that the proposal plan doesn’t just reignite the love between the engaged couple. Will Sonny and Kip rekindle what they once had?

Actors Whitney Able, Geovanni Goprad, Patrick Faucette, Robin Riker, and Mike Heslin also star.

Tatyana Ali steals every scene she is in, and she has tremendous chemistry with Jesse Kove, who plays her ex-lover; Kove is suave, sentimental, and the voice of reason in this role. The cinematography of the movie is quite striking.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Holiday Proposal Plan” is an engaging film by Jake Helgren, who exceled in its direction and screenplay. This rom-com is pure joy, and it goes well with some popcorn and hot chocolate or tea. Allow the leads Tatyana Ali and Jesse Kove to lure you in this bumpy yet memorable winter adventure.

“The Holiday Proposal Plan” is warm and relatable, and it garners four out of five stars.

Markos Papadatos
