Review: Jesse Kove and Erin Cahill are in ‘A Taste of Love’ in a new Hallmark movie

Markos Papadatos

Erin Cahill and Jesse Kove in 'A Taste of Love'
Erin Cahill and Jesse Kove in 'A Taste of Love.' Photo Credit: Digital Caviar, Hallmark Media.

Actors Jesse Kove and Erin Cahill are in “A Taste of Love”‘ in a new Hallmark movie, which premiered on Monday, February 19.

This premiere coincided with President’s Day. The romantic comedy is directed and written by Michael E. Brown and Conrad De La Torres.

‘A Taste of Love’

Taylor Green (Erin Cahill) is a pigeonholed culinary network star, who is struggling to find her culinary voice. She is stuck in a rut as a cheesy cook on a show called “Quick, Easy and Delicious.”

After presenting a new show that is rejected by the network, she decides to return home, to sort out her future before making any permanent career decisions. Upon returning home, she runs into her childhood sweetheart, Jacob (Jesse Kove), and tensions begin building again over their prior breakup.

Taylor’s attention is quickly turned to the discovery that their family restaurant that provided so many loving memories of her grandmother is up for sale.

Taylor is determined to prevent the sale, so she devises a plan to rekindle her father’s passion for cooking by entering them in the town’s annual Sugar Festival cooking competition.

While rediscovering her passion for food, Taylor is forced to choose between her budding relationship with Jacob, saving the family’s restaurant, and her dream career. Can Taylor have all three?

A former Pink Power Ranger in “Power Rangers Time Force,” Cahill is vivacious and bubbly in the role of Taylor.

Jesse Kove delivers a charming performance as Jacob, who is Taylor’s voice of reason. They both have great chemistry together, and it shows throughout the movie.

Martin Kove in 'A Taste of Love'
Martin Kove in ‘A Taste of Love.’ Photo Courtesy of Digital Caviar, Hallmark Media.

Veteran actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai” and “The Karate Kid” films) pulls off an endearing performance as Glenn, Taylor’s father, which is unlike anything we have previously see him do before.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Taste of Love” is a sweet and uplifting new Hallmark rom-com starring Jesse Kove and Erin Cahill. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity, as well as its inspirational message of tenacity.

This romantic comedy is ideal for the entire family. It was filmed on location in Dunedin, Florida, which feels like a character itself in the movie. “A Taste of Love” garners an A rating.

erin cahill, Film, hallmark, jesse kove, martin kove, Movie, rom-com, Romantic comedy
Markos Papadatos
