Review: Jeremy Renner releases ‘Love and Titanium’ album

Jeremy Renner and his daughter Ava. Photo Credit: Alex Fries

Actor Jeremy Renner released his “Love and Titanium” album, which is highly eclectic.

It opens with the pensive acoustic ballad “Lucky Man,” which is this journalist’s personal favorite tune on the collection.

He picks up the pace with the spitfire and “The River” and the poignant ballad “Wait,” which is a love letter to his daughter, Ava, that really tugs at the heartstrings.

It is followed by the soaring title cut “Love and Titanium” and the ballad “Garden of Stone,” which is sheer bliss.

After the stirring “Lonesome Town,” it closed on a fitting note with “Survive,” which is an ode to encouragement and empowerment, as he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.

“Love and Titanium” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Jeremy Renner delights on his “Love and Titanium” album. Every song on this EP has its own identity, and the Oscar-nominated performer is not afraid to be raw, honest, and vulnerable. Renner truly doesn’t hold anything back, and his listeners are bound to find this musical effort relatable.

“Love and Titanium” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

Presently, Renner is starring in Season 3 of the crime thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+.

