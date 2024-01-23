Review: Jeremy Renner releases his new single and music video for ‘Wait’

Connect with us

Actor and musician Jeremy Renner released his new single and music video for “Wait.”
Jeremy Renner and his daughter Ava. Photo Credit: Alex Fries

Actor and musician Jeremy Renner released his new single and music video for “Wait.”

The tune and video are so personal and meaningful to him that they are bound to have the same effect on his listening audience, especially to all the fathers out there.

“Wait” was released on the one year anniversary of his snowplow accident, which makes it even more compelling.

“For whatever it’s worth, I know that it hurts, you are the ocean and I am the earth, hide in my head, leave things unsaid, I am the needle and you are the thread,” Renner sings in the second verse. It is evident that the lyrics are pure poetry, not contrived, and they help paint a vivid picture in the minds of his fans.

“Wait” deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty, simplicity, and sincerely. It evokes a wide spectrum of raw emotions, and he is able to showcase a great deal of inner strength and courage.

Renner is able to show his rich, gravelly voice in this poignant acoustic ballad, where the listener can recall a young Bob Seger meets John Mellencamp. The song has a retro vibe to it, encompassing elements of pop-rock, country, Americana, indie, and adult contemporary music.

The music video was directed and edited by Evan Hara from a story by Renner, Hara, and Brandon Phillips. It features a cameo of his daughter Ava Renner, as well as Charly Jordan and Richard Ellis.

The Verdict

Overall, Jeremy Renner is not afraid to be vulnerable on this track and video, and his vulnerability is the fan’s reward. He is able to turn pain and melancholy into a form of expression, and he shares a message of hope and faith.

“Wait” by Jeremy Renner is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth checking out, especially from an inspirational standpoint, and it garners an A rating.

