Review: Jeremy Renner is back in business in Season 3 of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Jeremy Renner and Taylor Handley in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3. Photo Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr., Paramount+

Jeremy Renner is back in business in Season 3 of “Mayor of Kingstown,” which premiered on June 2nd exclusively on Paramount+.

Renner stars as Michael “Mike” McLusky, who starts out as the right-hand man for his older brother, Mitch (played by Kyle Chandler), but takes over as “Mayor” after Mitch’s death.

Synopsis of Season 3

The synopsis of the third season is: A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls.

The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

In “Soldier’s Heart” episode, we see people getting killed, while other characters are dealing with those deaths (similar to prior seasons where a body count is involved).

It opens with the characters giving matriarch Mariam McLusky (played by Dianne Wiest) a fitting funeral and sendoff (as they discuss her impact and what she has meant to them).

Renner delivers a dynamic acting performance that really runs the gamut, and it keeps the audience engaged at all times due to the multiple twists and turns in this episode. He is able to his showcase character’s function and purpose to the best of his ability.

It is evident that Renner is back stronger than ever… after his snowplow accident, which happened early last year. He deserves to be commended for his brevity and indomitable spirit.

Necar Zadegan is noteworthy as Evelyn Foley, the newly appointed District Attorney for the City of Kingstown.

It is neat to see Renner’s relationship with his on-screen brother Kyle McLusky (played by a remarkable Taylor Handley) as they are navigating the family dynamics of Kyle becoming a first-time father.

The screenplay is solid all around, and it allows room for more resonance, as this new season of “Mayor of Kingstown” will unfold.

Read More: Interview with Jeremy Renner.