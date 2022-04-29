Review: Jeremy Glazer melts hearts with ‘On the Ride’ short film

Jeremy Glazer in 'On the Ride.' Photo Courtesy of 'On the RIde'

Actor and writer Jeremy Glazer melts hearts with his short film “On the Ride.” It was directed by Jen McGowan.

In this short, a man named Scott Long (played by Jeremy Glazer) grapples with memories of a recent trauma while he takes his morning bike ride throughout the city.

His route takes an unexpected turn, and he finds himself on the doorstep of a stranger, Deidre Gilbert (played by Beverly Todd) and he is intimately connected to the past he can’t shake.

Spence Moore II is a revelation as Roshawn Gilbert, while Beverly Todd is comforting and the voice of reason as Deidre. Brant Rotnem also stars as Todd Reynolds, and his flashback scenes are quite impressive and dynamic.

“On the Ride” was co-produced by Jeremy Glazer and Rebecca Stone with Jim Rash as executive producer.

The trailer for “On the Ride” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, “On the Ride” is a compelling and heartwarming film. Jeremy Glazer does a superb job acting in this short and penning the screenplay. Glazer is not afraid to be raw, candid, and vulnerbale. The short deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. “On the Ride” garners an A rating. Bravo.