Review: Jeff Timmons releases infectious dance single ‘LIT,’ featuring Pompey

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Jeff Timmons, the founding member of 98 Degrees, released his catchy new dance single “LIT,” where he collaborates with Pompey. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song was released on Friday, March 18, 2022, as part of this week’s “New Music Friday” and Timmons joins forces with rapper and producer Pompey of Pompey Productions.

The release of this tune is in partnership with internationally renowned 418 Music and Aria Music, which is Timmons’ new music venture.

“LIT” was originally produced and written by Pompey and Timmons, and it also features impressive remixes by DJ Lux, Knappy, BG Natty, and StoneBridge.

On this new single, Timmons remarked, “I wanted to take a brand new direction from the successful 98 Degrees sound to a song that will ignite the airwaves and light up the dance scene.”

“Lit” is the party song for this coming spring and summer, an energetic jam for all ages, and is a perfect fit for all the Tik Tok, Youtube, Reelz, Triller, LoMotif, Facebook influencers and is a natural fit for dance radio. The song has an infectious beat, smooth and resonant vocals, as well as warm and relatable lyrics. Simply put, it is one of the hottest dance songs of the year thus far.

Timmons and Pompey will be performing “LIT” live in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 20, 2022, at the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration.

“LIT” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.