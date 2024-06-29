Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Jay Allen takes us to ‘Des Moines’ with his new country album

Country singer-songwriter Jay Allen takes his listeners on a musical journey to “Des Moines” with his new country album.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Jay Allen
Jay Allen. Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb.
Jay Allen. Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb.

Country singer-songwriter Jay Allen takes his listeners on a musical journey to “Des Moines” with his new country album. He is able to pay a musical tribute to Iowa with this diverse 10-track collection.

It opens with the upbeat and sassy “Girl and a Drink” and it is followed by the midtempo “Already Wreckin’ Me,” and equally poignant is “Halfway Home.”

In the energetic “New Girl,” Allen’s vocals are reminiscent of Brantley Gilbert meets the retro country vibe of Travis Tritt.

One of the highlight tracks on the record is “Whiskey in the World,” which tackles the subject matter of a failing romance. Allen is able to pick up the pace back up again with “Better Now” and the spitfire “Heart Ain’t Gonna Break Itself,” which is a radio-friendly tune.

After the soothing and melodically stunning ballad “We’ll Come Back Around,” it closes with “Woman Made” and on a fitting note with the stirring “No Present Like the Time.”

“Des Moines” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Jay Allen charms on his latest studio offering “Des Moines.” Each song on this album has its own identity.

Thus far, “Des Moines” is the greatest album to be released by a male country artist this year, and Allen proves that he is one of the most underrated singer-songwriters out there. This album is worthy of a Grammy nomination.

Jay Allen is one of the best things to come out of the country music genre the last few years since “Des Moines” garners an A rating.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Jay Allen, check out his official homepage, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

In this article:Album, Collection, Country, des moines, Grammy, iowa, Jay Allen, singer-songwriter
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

US stocks fall after presidential debate

Wall Street stocks finished lower Friday, shrugging off better inflation data as markets weighed fallout from a US presidential debate.

19 hours ago
A scene from 'A Quiet Place: Day One' A scene from 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Entertainment

Review: ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ strays from its muted origins

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ unfolds during the first days of the alien invasion that would send humans into hiding

20 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: BBMak performs at The Cutting Room in New York City

On Monday, June 24, British pop group BBMak performed at The Cutting Room in New York City for an intimate group of fans.

19 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: Maria Ellis releases her new pop single ‘Like You Loved Me’

Greek-American pop recording artist Maria Ellis released her new single "Like You Loved Me."

20 hours ago