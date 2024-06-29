Review: Jay Allen takes us to ‘Des Moines’ with his new country album

Jay Allen. Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb.

Country singer-songwriter Jay Allen takes his listeners on a musical journey to “Des Moines” with his new country album. He is able to pay a musical tribute to Iowa with this diverse 10-track collection.

It opens with the upbeat and sassy “Girl and a Drink” and it is followed by the midtempo “Already Wreckin’ Me,” and equally poignant is “Halfway Home.”

In the energetic “New Girl,” Allen’s vocals are reminiscent of Brantley Gilbert meets the retro country vibe of Travis Tritt.

One of the highlight tracks on the record is “Whiskey in the World,” which tackles the subject matter of a failing romance. Allen is able to pick up the pace back up again with “Better Now” and the spitfire “Heart Ain’t Gonna Break Itself,” which is a radio-friendly tune.

After the soothing and melodically stunning ballad “We’ll Come Back Around,” it closes with “Woman Made” and on a fitting note with the stirring “No Present Like the Time.”

“Des Moines” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Jay Allen charms on his latest studio offering “Des Moines.” Each song on this album has its own identity.

Thus far, “Des Moines” is the greatest album to be released by a male country artist this year, and Allen proves that he is one of the most underrated singer-songwriters out there. This album is worthy of a Grammy nomination.

Jay Allen is one of the best things to come out of the country music genre the last few years since “Des Moines” garners an A rating.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Jay Allen, check out his official homepage, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.