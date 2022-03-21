Connect with us

Review: Javi Luna spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Actor, musician, and social influencer Javi Luna was recently featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio.

Javi Luna
Javi Luna. Photo Courtesy of Javi Luna
Actor, musician, and social influencer Javi Luna was recently featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Luna opened up to acclaimed radio personality Steven Cuoco of Power 98.5 Satellite Radio about his career in the entertainment business. He is an actor, singer, model, and social influencer with over 12 million followers on his social media platforms.

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting. The radio program is heard in 200 countries. 

Luna shared that he is content and happy with where he is at with his love at the moment, and he revealed some of his latest projects, which include “Somewhere Then” on his YouTube channel (episode 1 may be seen below).

He is a bilingual actor (Spanish and English) who has done many TV shows for various Networks including Disney Channel (“Violetta”) and Comcast. Javi has recently won the award for “Best Lead Actor” at the New York International Film Festival and another one for “Best Actor” at the Los Angeles Film Festival for his most recent movies “God & Salsa” and “Somewhere Then.”

His most recent project before those is a movie called “Misfit” where he is featured as a lead and has been the biggest Ecuadorian box office movie in 2021. He has also found success in the music industry as a recording artist, getting his first single, and reaching No. 2 in the charts. Luna is based in Los Angeles, California.

Their entire intimate and informed conversation may be heard below.

For more information on actor, Instagram and TikTok sensation Javi Luna, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Javi Luna back in September of 2021.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

