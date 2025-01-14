Connect with us

Review: Jared Harris and Nicholas Hamilton star in the film ‘Brave the Dark’

Jared Harris and Nicholas Hamilton star in the new Angel Studios movie “Brave the Dark.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nicholas Hamilton and Jared Harris in 'Brave the Dark'
Nicholas Hamilton and Jared Harris in 'Brave the Dark.' Photo Credit: Joseph Gidjunis.
Nicholas Hamilton and Jared Harris in 'Brave the Dark.' Photo Credit: Joseph Gidjunis.

Actors Jared Harris and Nicholas Hamilton star in the new Angel Studios movie “Brave the Dark.”

Damian Harris directed the film from a compelling screenplay by Harris, Lynn Robertson Hay, Nathaniel Deen, John Spencer, and Dale G. Bradley, which is rich in character development. Actors Jamie Harris, Tobias Segal, and Will Price all star.

The synopsis is: When Mr. Deen (Jared Harris) discovers one of his students has been living out of his car and thrown into jail, he decides to bail him out.

Determined to curb Nate’s self-destructive behavior, Mr. Deen quickly discovers a host of dark secrets that are slowly tearing Nate (Nicholas Hamilton) apart. What started as a good deed becomes a desperate fight to save Nate from his own demons.

As Nate spirals deeper into despair, Mr. Deen must decide how far he’s willing to go to save a kid on the brink of losing everything—even himself.

Jared Harris pulls off a controlled and commanding performance as Mr. Deen that is a force of nature.

Nicholas Hamilton delivers a true breakout performance as Nate, which is intense, dynamic, and it runs the gamut as they bring this riveting story to life, which was inspired by true events.

Harris and Hamilton’s affecting rapport allows for more resonance. It feels like we are watching “Good Will Hunting” all over again, where Harris is our Robin Williams and Hamilton is our Matt Damon.

This is one of those movies that will make viewers want to cry for joy in the end, so they ought to have a box of Kleenex handy.

The Verdict

Overall, “Brave the Dark” is an inspirational new Angel Studios film. Strong performances led by Jared Harris and Nicholas Hamilton give this movie it’s beating heart.

It will certainly spark conversations among viewers, and perhaps it will make people research the true subject matter that the film is about, and his extraordinary life story.

Damian Harris should be commended for his vision and solid direction. This movie is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners four out of five stars. Bravo.

