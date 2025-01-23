Review: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are ‘Back in Action’ in new thriller

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in 'Back in Action.' Photo Credit: John Wilson, Netflix.

Actors Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are “‘Back in Action” in their new Netflix action thriller.

Seth Gordon directed the movie from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.

Aside from Foxx and Diaz, the cast also includes Kyle Chandler, Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, Jamie Demetriou, and Andrew Scott, among others.

The synopsis is: 15 years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, elite spies Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Glenn Close is hilarious as Ginny, the gangster grandmother. Ginny has an affecting rapport with Nigel (played by Jamie Demetriou), which allows for more resonance. In fact, each actor is given his or her own characterization.

With Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou, there is “Fleabag” representation in this movie.

The Verdict

Overall, “Back in Action” is a high-adrenaline and entertaining film; moreover, it is levity and feel-good escapism that fans can enjoy with the whole family. It is great to see Cameron Diaz back on the big screen. Hopefully, there will be more where that came from!

Grab some popcorn or some hot cocoa and let Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz lure you in. “Back in Action” is recommended, and it garners four out of five stars.

“Back in Action” is available to stream on Netflix.