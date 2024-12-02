Review: James Preston releases ‘Dance With You’ single and music video

James Preston. Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment and SheMogul Media.

Singer-songwriter and actor James Preston released his new single and music video for “Dance With You.”

His song’s video features clips from the highly-anticipated Season 9 of the 23-time Daytime Emmy award-winning daytime drama series “The Bay” (Popstar! TV).

The video was released via LANY Entertainment and SheMogul Media.

James Preston allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on this acoustic tune, as well as his storytelling abilities; moreover, he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.

It encompasses elements of pop, country, folk, indie, adult contemporary music.

“Dance With You” ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. The listener can slightly recall Zach Bryan meets Ryan Bingham (“Weary Kind” from “Crazy Heart”), and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

The song was written and performed by James Preston, produced and engineered by Ryan Edgar, with Gregori J. Martin and Precious V. Mayes serving as executive producers.

In “The Bay,” Preston plays the series regular role of Nick Myers.

“Dance With You” is available on Spotify and Apple Music. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about singer-songwriter and actor James Preston, follow him on Instagram.