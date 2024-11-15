Connect with us

Review: Jade LeMac releases her new pop single ‘Pink Balloon’

Pop singer-songwriter Jade LeMac released her new single “Pink Balloon.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Pop singer-songwriter Jade LeMac
Pop singer-songwriter Jade LeMac. Photo Credit: Laura Harvey.
Pop singer-songwriter Jade LeMac. Photo Credit: Laura Harvey.

Pop singer-songwriter Jade LeMac released her new single “Pink Balloon” on Friday, November 15th.

Through this stirring piano-laden ballad, LeMac is able to evoke a wide spectrum of raw emotions. She allows her crisp and crystalline vocals to shine, as she maintains great control over her voice.

With “Pink Balloon,” the listener can recall such diverse female artists as Dua Lipa meets Billie Eilish coupled with the expressiveness of Paloma Faith.

The lyrics are pure poetry and filled with vivid imagery. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, authenticity, and simplicity.

This tune deals with holding on to tender memories and emotions that one has with that special flame in their lives; moreover, it delves beyond the surface, and it reassures that no matter what happens, they will always respect and cherish that special person, and not let them go.

It is evident that the future of the contemporary pop music industry is in good hands… Jade LeMac’s hands.

Most recently, Jade LeMac was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist,” and rightfully so.

“Pink Balloon” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Jade LeMac, follow her on Instagram and visit her Linktree page.

