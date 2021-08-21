Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Jacob Young covers ‘Wild Night’ by John Mellencamp with a little help from his daughter

Emmy award-winning actor and country artist Jacob Young covers the John Mellencamp classic “Wild Night” with a little help from his young and cute daughter, Molly Lynn Young, and it is the sweetest thing out there on social media today. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Molly Lynn Young and father Jacob Young
Molly Lynn Young and Jacob Young. Photo Courtesy of Jacob Young.
Molly Lynn Young and Jacob Young. Photo Courtesy of Jacob Young.

Emmy award-winning actor and country artist Jacob Young covers the John Mellencamp classic “Wild Night” with a little help from his young and cute daughter, Molly Lynn Young, and it is the sweetest thing out there on social media today. Digital Journal has the recap.

It is one of those performances that will instantly put a smile on the viewers’ faces. Young accompanies them on acoustic guitar, and Molly Lynn Young lends her angelic voice to this duet, which was made famous by John Mellencamp and Meshell Ndegeocello. It is evident that talent runs in their family, and both that father and daughter have great taste in music.

Hopefully, Molly Lynn will follow in her father’s musical footsteps in the future.

Their heartwarming rendition of “Wild Night” may be seen on Jacob Young’s Instagram page by clicking here. Great work all around.

In other Jacob Young news, he was recently spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, which may be seen below.

For more information on Jacob Young, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Artist, Country, Emmy, Jacob Young, John mellencamp, wild night
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Where is the anti-masking anti-lockdown disinformation coming from and why no charges?

The sheer amount of dangerous, stupid babble coming from the anti-lockdown movement is astonishing.

7 hours ago
Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

World

Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

Sydney is reporting more than 600 cases each day -- straining contact tracing efforts -- and that number shows little sign of shrinking -...

22 hours ago

World

Taliban kill relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan: broadcaster

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him.

18 hours ago
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

World

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters in the western Afghan city of Herat - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKERDavid FOXThe Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their...

20 hours ago