Review: Jacob Young covers ‘Wild Night’ by John Mellencamp with a little help from his daughter

Molly Lynn Young and Jacob Young. Photo Courtesy of Jacob Young.

Emmy award-winning actor and country artist Jacob Young covers the John Mellencamp classic “Wild Night” with a little help from his young and cute daughter, Molly Lynn Young, and it is the sweetest thing out there on social media today. Digital Journal has the recap.

It is one of those performances that will instantly put a smile on the viewers’ faces. Young accompanies them on acoustic guitar, and Molly Lynn Young lends her angelic voice to this duet, which was made famous by John Mellencamp and Meshell Ndegeocello. It is evident that talent runs in their family, and both that father and daughter have great taste in music.

Hopefully, Molly Lynn will follow in her father’s musical footsteps in the future.

Their heartwarming rendition of “Wild Night” may be seen on Jacob Young’s Instagram page by clicking here. Great work all around.

In other Jacob Young news, he was recently spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, which may be seen below.

For more information on Jacob Young, follow him on Instagram.