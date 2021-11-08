Review: Jack Wagner participates in an intimate virtual fan event

Jack Wagner. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

On November 7, Emmy-nominated actor Jack Wagner participated in a virtual fan event, produced by Coastal Entertainment. Digital Journal has the recap.

This Zoom event was well-received by all. It featured Wagner partaking in a Question and Answer (Q&A) session with his fans, and he performed some of his music, both on guitar and a cappella.

When asked if he were to write, direct, and produce his own short film on a topic of importance, Wagner responded, “I love dance, I love Black Swan. I don’t know if you can make a movie about golf, they never seem to work. Also, I don’t know if you can make a movie on personal growth and spiritual growth, they never seem to work so I would probably make it on something that has to do with dance or music. I kind of did that with ‘The Wedding March’. I would probably make it about the arts.”

“It would be some story about the arts, especially the suffering and the success that everybody goes through. I always seem to love all that jazz and the darkness of the arts and how it’s so addictive too,” Wagner added.

In his respected career in the entertainment business, which has spanned well over three decades, he is a quadruple threat in the industry.

Wagner is well-known for his work in television, and has achieved great recognition as an accomplished stage actor, musician, and holds the rare distinction of being a scratch golfer.

He has starred on the Hallmark Channel’s popular drama series “When Calls the Heart.” He also starred in and executive produced the original telefilm “The Wedding March,” and he guest-starred on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.”

In 1983, he landed the starring role of Frisco Jones on the hit daytime drama”General Hospital.” Portraying rocker Frisco Jones afforded him the privilege to record songs for the show, which eventually led to a multi-album deal with Quincy Jones’ Warner Bros. imprint, Qwest Records.

Wagner’s debut LP released in 1984, spawned a massive hit single in the title track, “All I Need.” He would go on to release four follow-up albums, generating four more Top 40 singles.

Wagner’s draw to the theater led him to star in two widely heralded national touring productions, first as Tony in “West Side Story” in 1987, and next playing Danny Zuko in “Grease” in 1988. His work in theater culminated in 2000 when he was cast in the title role(s) of a lifetime in the Broadway production of “Jekyll and Hyde.”

In the 1990s, Wagner jumped to primetime television as Dr. Peter Burns on the hit show “Melrose Place” where he spent five years on the set as, not only as an actor but directing episodes as well. More television opportunities followed, including a nine-year run on the huge national and international hit CBS daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful.” He was also featured in Season 14 of the reality competition “Dancing with the Stars.”

As a golfer, Wagner has emerged victorious in six club championships at his home course in Los Angeles, The BelAir Country Club. In 1990, partnered with John Cook, he won the Pebble Beach AT&T ProAm event. Wagner is a two-time winner of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship which takes place each July in Lake Tahoe and is broadcast live on NBC.

