Review: Isabela Merced of ‘The Last of Us’ releases ‘Cuffing Season’ single and music video

Markos Papadatos

Published

Actress and singer-songwriter Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us” and “Alien: Romulus”) released her new holiday single and music video for “Cuffing Season.”

The song was written by Merced and produced by Phil Simmonds.

Isabela Merced allows her crisp, crystalline vocals to shine on this track, which are controlled and refreshing.

There is a warmth and authenticity to it like no other, and Merced is expressive in her delivery: it is soothing and seductive at the same time, and it will resonate well with her fans and listeners.

The song encompasses elements of pop, indie, adult contemporary, jazz and big band, all in one. Merced deserves to be commended for her originality and distinct tone.

Merced proves that she is one of the most underrated female recording artists in the contemporary music landscape.

The music video (directed by Dito Andrés and Merced) has a hypnotic, retro ’80s vintage vibe to it, which is sultry and infectious, and it may be seen below.

The fact that the video was filmed in a monochromatic black and white fashion makes it even more timeless, raw, and appealing. It is evident that Isabel Merced has an old soul.

“Cuffing Season” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. She is able to move her listeners and fans on an emotional level thanks to the pristine clarity of her voice.

It is worth more than just a passing glance like a warm cup of hot cocoa, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about multihyphenate Isabel Merced and “Cuffing Season,” follow her on Instagram, YouTubeTikTok and Facebook.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

