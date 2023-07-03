Connect with us

Review: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is an edgy new film starring Harrison Ford

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is an edgy and ambitious new film starring Harrison Ford.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is an edgy and ambitious new film starring Harrison Ford.

An Academy Award nominee, Harrison Ford (“Witness”) returns as the iconic hero archaeologist in the highly-anticipated fifth (and final) installment of the ever-popular “Indiana Jones” franchise, in Ford’s most famous role to date.

It was directed by James Mangold, and Ford stars alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is delightful and brings some radiant energy in her portrayal of Helena Shaw, the goddaughter of Indiana, while Mads Mikkelsen steals every scene he is in as the nefarious Dr. Jürgen Voller. The cast delivers earnest acting performances as a whole.

The screenwriters are able to give more meaty material and more emotional depth to Ford’s character, which will resonate well with the audience. They are able to showcase the many layers of his character and humanize him as a complex older man who is dealing with losses.

Veteran filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serve as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each “Indiana Jones” adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, is back responsible for its musical score.

The musical score by Williams is stirring and remarkable, and it helps elevate the film to a higher level. This original score certainly deserves to be a contender for a future Oscar nomination.

Some of the downsides is that the CGI does not serve the movie’s overall effect, and the same holds true for its de-aging effects, where Ford lost decades of wrinkles.

The Verdict

“Indy” is back… and this final installment does not disappoint. Director James Mangold is able to tip his hat to an timeless action movie protagonist, while also giving him an emotional sendoff.

This was leaps and bounds better than “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” the previous film in the franchise that came out in 2008. It stands out for its rawness, memorable action sequences, and authenticity.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is a must for fans of the original franchise and for the newer, younger audience. The nostalgia is there, and the franchise comes to a fitting epilogue. It garners four out of five stars.

