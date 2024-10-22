Review: Inaugural ‘Cabaret Comedy Night’ at Joanne Trattoria in New York City

Joanne Trattoria. Photo Courtesy of Joanne Trattoria

On Monday, October 21st, the inaugural Cabaret Comedy Night took place at Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side of New York City.

“Cabaret Comedy Night” spotlights rising comedians from the local New York City area. It featured such comedians as Peter Stewart (host of the night), Tobin Miller, Nick Tilleli, and Doc Farrow who headlined. Joanne Trattoria is owned by Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s father.

Comedic sets

Peter Stewart kicked off the evening with his opening set. “Are you excited for a great show?” Stewart asked, and he went on to interact with the audience for the entire duration of his set, which made everyone feel more appreciated and happy to be at this Italian-American eatery.

Tobin Miller was certainly the tallest comedian in the venue. He poked fun of his height, and revealed that he is from the East Village. His jokes were more based on his own personal life and shared a few instances on how he is no longer “Mr. Nice Guy.”

Miller also gave the audience a piece of advice on how to handle people that are tall.

Nick Tilleli was superb with his jokes. He revealed that he comes from Long Island (“Strong Island”) and that he now lives in Brooklyn.

Tilleli proclaimed New York City “the best,” and rightfully so, and interacted well with the audience, and included them in his comedic set (especially the Italians that gathered in the restaurant).

Doc Farrow was the fourth and final comedian, who headlined the event. He is known for his acting work in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Young Sheldon.” He shared how much he loves coming to New York, even though he is from Maryland; moreover, he stated how much he loves to travel.

As Farrow took the stage, he clarified that being a headliner, to him, means the one that is going last (yet he has the same amount of time as every other comic).

A veteran and a comic, Farrow recalled his time visiting such places as Utah and Kansas, where life is slower than most places in the U.S.

He spoke about being a U.S. Navy Corpsman, and expressed how grateful he is for his military service.

The Verdict

Overall, it was a warm and pleasant evening of dining, comedy, and stories at Joanne Trattoria in Manhattan.

Each of the four comics was memorable, talented, and gifted in their own right. Joanne Trattoria was able to morph into “Joanne Comedy Club” this past Monday evening, and that resonated well with the audience.

What made it even better was that patrons were able to enjoy a pre-fixe menu, which made their comedy experience that much better. The comedy segment was an intimate, up close and personal experience.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality monthly comedy shows at this venue. It is certainly worth checking out. This inaugural “Cabaret Comedy Night” garnered two giant thumbs up. Bravo.