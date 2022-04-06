Connect with us

Review: Imagine Dragons release their impressive music video for ‘Bones’

Imagine Dragons released their impressive music video for their new single “Bones.”

Published

Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons. Photo Credit: Eric Ray Davidson
Imagine Dragons. Photo Credit: Eric Ray Davidson

The Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons released their impressive music video for their new single “Bones,” in which they pay homage to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

The rock band unleashed an epic video for their latest single, the defiantly uptempo “Bones,” which came out via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope.

In the video clip, directed by visual sensation Jason Koenig, a zombie apocalypse plagues Wall Street, turning the trading floor into a ghoulish nightclub complete with scattered limbs, ’80s fashion, and dancing undead.

The “Bones” music video stands out from an artistic and creative standpoint. It made its world premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. The song “Bones” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds is nearly unrecognizable in the video as he takes care of business as a day trader. Things take a hard left, however, when brain-eating, dancing zombies appear.

In many ways, it’s a love letter to Michael Jackson’s landmark 1983 “Thriller” music video, which just happens to be a favorite of Dan Reynolds’ children. 

“It definitely served as the inspiration for the ‘Bones’ video,” Dan Reynolds said in a press statement. “I’ve always loved that ‘Thriller’ was both scary and playful. I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed,” he explained.

For his own distinct interpretation, Reynolds came up with a sardonic twist: “The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time, and it was.” 

Imagine Dragons’ “Mercury – Acts 1 & 2” is available for pre-order by clicking here. Their double album will be available on July 1.

For more information on Imagine Dragons and their music, visit their official website, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

