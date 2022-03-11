Review: Imagine Dragons reflects on life and death in spitfire ‘Bones’ single

Imagine Dragons. Photo Credit: Eric Ray Davidson

Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons released their spitfire new rock single “Bones.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Their previous single “Enemy” topped the Alternative Radio charts for the past five weeks, and it is presently making its way up the Top 40 and Hot AC radio charts.

“Bones” is a reflection of life and death. It begins with a catchy chorus, which celebrates the intangible spark that ignites our beings. “It is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life,” frontman Dan Reynolds remarked in a press statement.

“I am always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come – that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song,” he elaborated.

“Bones” was produced by Swedish songwriting/production duo Mattman & Robin, and it was subsequently mixed by 14-time Grammy winner Serban Ghenea.

The song’s artistic and creative lyric video for “Bones” may be seen below.

“Bones” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It showcases a different side to Imagine Dragons’ artistry, and it is worth more than just a passing glance.

To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.