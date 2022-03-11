Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Imagine Dragons reflects on life and death in spitfire ‘Bones’ single

Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons released their spitfire new rock single “Bones.”

Published

Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons. Photo Credit: Eric Ray Davidson
Imagine Dragons. Photo Credit: Eric Ray Davidson

Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons released their spitfire new rock single “Bones.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Their previous single “Enemy” topped the Alternative Radio charts for the past five weeks, and it is presently making its way up the Top 40 and Hot AC radio charts.

“Bones” is a reflection of life and death. It begins with a catchy chorus, which celebrates the intangible spark that ignites our beings. “It is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life,” frontman Dan Reynolds remarked in a press statement.

“I am always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come – that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song,” he elaborated.

“Bones” was produced by Swedish songwriting/production duo Mattman & Robin, and it was subsequently mixed by 14-time Grammy winner Serban Ghenea.

The song’s artistic and creative lyric video for “Bones” may be seen below.

“Bones” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It showcases a different side to Imagine Dragons’ artistry, and it is worth more than just a passing glance.

To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.

In this article:bones, Dan Reynolds, Group, Imagine Dragons, lyric, Rock, Single, Video
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions

World

Kremlin working on plan to seize assets of companies exiting Russia

Russia to use "legal means" to seize the assets of companies that left the country over the invasion of Ukraine.

20 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Armoured brothel vs real people – Russia is losing

Get in those antiquated samovars and get the hell out of Ukraine. Take your memories with you.

11 hours ago
World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Fears are mounting that Ukraine capital will soon be encircled, with armoured vehicles. Half the Kyiv population has already fled.

23 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine

World

Kremlin says measures being taken to minimize economic shock of sanctions

Sweeping sanctions imposed by the West and Europe on Russia are creating economic shock around the world.

13 hours ago