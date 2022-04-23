Review: Illenium brilliantly remixes Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’

Illenium. Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Illenium brilliantly remixed Nirvana’s “Something In The Way.”

He remixed this iconic tune after he heard it in the new Batman film “The Batman” (starring Robert Pattinson). Illenium teamed up with DC for an exclusive Batman capsule collection. “I really wanted to try to put my spin on it. Super different vibe, had such a blast making it. Hope you guys enjoy it,” Illenium exclaimed in a post on YouTube.

His “Something In The Way” remix is vivacious, refreshing, and definitely worth checking out.

This marks his first remix of someone else’s song since Halsey’s “Without Me” back in 2018.

The DC X ILLENIUM Batman Collection launched this morning and it features various Batman-themed articles of clothing including a jersey, t-shirt, hoodie, and crewneck, as well as a limited edition ILLENIUM x Batman comic book cover in partnership with Electric Family. For more information on this collection, click here.

To learn more about DJ and producer Illenium, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.