Review: Ian Harding and Lyndsy Fonseca star in ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops’ on Hallmark

Actors Ian Harding and Lyndsy Fonseca star in the new Hallmark movie “The Magic of Lemon Drops,” which premiered on Saturday, August 24th.

The movie was by directed by Maclain Nelson from a screenplay by Tracy Andreen; moreover, it is based on the book “The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie” by Rachel Linden.

The synopsis is: When Lolly’s aunt (played by a fabulous Mariam Bernstein) gives her three magical lemon drops, telling Lolly (Lyndsy Fonseca) if she eats one and names one of her unfulfilled dreams aloud, she will spend an entire day in the version of her life if she had followed that dream.

Following her aunt’s advice, Lolly gets to experience what things would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams,

including what could have been if she had never ended things with Rory (Ian Harding), her former boyfriend who recently moved back to town.

As Lolly’s perspective changes with each experience, she must face the messy reality of any path she might have taken and choose the one that helps her become the person she wants to be.

Ian Harding and Lyndsy Fonseca have great chemistry in this film, and their affecting romance and reunion allows for more resonance.

Fonseca allows her bubbly personality to shine as Lolly, and Harding is charming as Rory, as well as Lolly’s voice of reason.

It is neat to see both actors (Harding and Fonseca) play different iterations of themselves thanks to the power of lemon drops. John B. Lowe is also sentimental as Lolly’s father Marty.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Magic of Lemon Drops” is a compelling new rom-com on Hallmark. It is uplifting and filled with a lot of heart. It is ideal for the whole family. The acting performances are poignant all around, and it garners an A rating.

