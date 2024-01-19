Review: ‘I.S.S.’ turns friends to enemies instantaneously

A scene from 'I.S.S.' courtesy of Elevation Pictures

‘I.S.S.’ is a space thriller in which astronauts may be forced to forget years of collaboration due to extraordinary war measures.

The International Space Station (ISS) has been a longstanding symbol of peace and intercontinental cooperation. Since first being established as a joint effort between the United States and Russia following the Cold War, various countries have combined their efforts to maintain and operate the station. Scientists and other experts live together in orbit for months at a time, utilizing the unique environment to work on advancements in technology, human health and science. There are no borders in space or on the space station. But I.S.S. proposes an answer to the question, what if war on Earth demanded the station’s current residents choose sides?

It’s Dr. Kira Foster’s (Ariana DeBose) first trip to the ISS, accompanied by Christian Campbell (John Gallagher Jr.), who is making his return via the Soyuz. When they arrive, a warm welcome and quick tour by Commander Gordon Barrett (Chris Messina) are followed by a celebration of the American’s first day in space and Russian Nika Vetrov’s (Masha Mashkova) 50th day in orbit. While the two women become fast acquaintances, it’s going to take a little more time to warm up to the other two Russians, Alexey Pulov (Pilou Asbæk) and Nicholai Pulov (Costa Ronin). However, startling sights on Earth, limited communications with ground control and an issue that could send the space station plummeting out of orbit creates a lot of unneeded stress amongst the astronauts.

Governments have been known to make unthinkable demands of their military — and sometimes even its citizens — at times of war. As everyone is desperate to gain an advantage, by any means necessary can mean betraying one’s own convictions in the name of their country. As the six crew aboard the space station contemplates the implications of what they’ve seen occurring on Earth, the situation is complicated by the possibility they may now need to treat their companions as enemies. Who will take up arms against their friends is a question at the back of everyone’s mind, alongside an internal debate of whether they could do it themselves.

This is a tight thriller confined to a relatively small space — not so small that there’s no place to hide, but small enough that you’ll inevitably be found. Moreover, not knowing who one can trust amongst such few people and trapped thousands of miles from outside support creates a lot of tension between the crew. Having spent so much time with little to do but share personal stories, they use their closeness to prey on each other’s weaknesses. In addition to the psychological warfare occurring, the physical battles in zero gravity add another level of intrigue to the picture. And anyone who can’t speak Russian may find themselves a little out of the loop at times, much like some of the American crew.

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Starring: Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina and John Gallagher Jr.