Review: ‘Hypnotique’ at The McKittrick Hotel in New York City

'Hypnotique.' Photo Credit: Stevan Keane

“Hypnotique” is a production that is being performed at The McKittrick Hotel in New York City.

The cast includes Chloé Lexia Worthington, Courtney Sauls, Fabricio Seraphin,

Haley Bjorn, Jacob Nahor, Jesseca Scott, Maurice Ivy, Maya Kitayama, Samantha

Greenlund, Victoria Edwards, Andrew Avila, Alex Sturtevant, Kennedy Adams, Jack

Taylor, Andrew Kutryk, Miyah Henderson, and Mia Shindle. Everybody in this show contributes something unique to the overall experience.

It features showgirls, dance numbers, as well as remarkable choreography and musical score. While the show starts rather late, it will command the audience’s attention for its entire duration.

The flashing strobe lights and haze add to its appeal. In many ways, it is a celebration of female empowerment.

The show “Hypnotique” is a collaborative creation between Emursive, as well as director and choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, creative director Reginald Robson with sound design and turntables by MD Silvio Pacini and costume design by David Quinn.

The Verdict

Overall, “Hypnotique” is a lavish, fun, and entertaining show at The McKittrick Hotel in Manhattan. It is feel-good escapism and a true immersive experience; moreover, it is quite “hypnotic,” to quote its title.

Despite being a standing room show, it works well on most levels. “Hypnotique” garners two thumbs up. Well done.