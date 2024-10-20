Review: ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ on Lifetime

Jackie Cruz and Sebastien Roberts in 'Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime.

“Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story,” directed by Elisabeth Rohm, premiered on Saturday, October 19th on Lifetime.

Jackie Cruz takes on the protagonist role of Alyssa Pladl, Matthew MacCaull stars as her husband Steven Pladl, Matreya Scarrwener portrays their daughter Katie, and Sebastien Roberts plays Eric.

“Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story” follows Alyssa (Jackie Cruz) and Steven (Matthew MacCaull) who have an intense relationship from the start.

After they have a daughter of their own, their path takes a dark turn when Steven becomes physically abusive toward the infant.

Alyssa senses the situation is dire and puts the child up for adoption… little does she know, 18 years later their daughter, now named Katie (Matreya Scarrwener), would seek them out.

After an instant connection when they reunite, Steven convinces Katie to move in with him, Alyssa, and their two young daughters. Steven then starts neglecting the rest of the family and Alyssa finally has enough and moves out.

When Alyssa discovers that Katie and Steven are having an affair and expecting, she confronts them and tries to convince Katie of Steven’s abusive past. Katie refuses to listen until it is too late.

The fact that this film was based on true events makes it that much more compelling.

Jackie Cruz delivers a tour de force performance as Alyssa, which is fierce and daring. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnernerbale. Matthew MacCaull is convincing as the nefarious Steven.

Matreya Scarrwener is a revelation as Katie, while Sebastien Roberts is the voice of reason as Eric. Viewers will be drenched in a roller coaster of conflicting emotions thanks to the rich screenplay by Stephen Tolkin.

Without giving too much away, this is a movie that should be experienced by all, as it raises awareness on domestic and emotional abuse.

The Verdict

Overall, “Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story” is an unflinching story that will sustain the viewers attention from start to finish.

Jackie Crus was transformative as Alyssa Pladl, and the cast pulls off riveting and memorable performances that are going to linger with the viewers long after it is over.

Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to the table and they make it work. They keep things honest, authentic, and they don’t sugarcoat anything as it tells the story of the man who impregnated his daughter.

Elisabeth Rohm deserves to be commended for her vision and her courage in bringing this unsettling story to life, and for crafting a standout thriller.

Matreya Scarrwener and Elisabeth Rohm. Photo Courtesy of Lifetime.

At the end of the film, viewers are provided with information for RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), which is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, should they need help or know anybody that needs help (they can reach out).

“Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bravo.