Review: ‘Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ is a fascinating live experience by Professor Brian Cox 

Professor Brian Cox, CBE. Photo Credit: Mark Harrison

On April 26, “Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey,” starring Professor Brian Cox, CBE, was fascinating and exhilarating. It took place at the iconic Beacon Theatre in the heart of New York City.

The internationally-recognized physicist was able to explore space and time with visually striking and enthralling elements that captured the interest of both amateur scientists and experts. His popular North American tour is produced by WestBeth Entertainment.

With “Horizons,” he is able to take viewers on an educational, scientific, and cinematic journey. It is a story of how we came to be, as well as what we can become. He utilizes state-of-the-art LED screens and other technology, so he is able to create far-away galaxies, black holes, other galactic worlds, as well as a time that excited prior to the Big Bang.

The deepest of questions were explored and pondered using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy, and cosmology. The musical score was stirring and it evoked a wide spectrum of emotions.

Professor Cox was joined by award-winning comedian Robin Ince, who was the co-host of “The Infinite Monkey Cage,” and he was impressive in his own right.

Most importantly, “Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey” is a celebration of our civilization, music, art, philosophy, and science; moreover, it is a hopeful vision of our future if we continue to explore nature with humility and if we continue to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

The Verdict

Overall, “Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey” was a spectacular live show that should be experienced by all. Science was alive and well in New York City. This odyssey was timely, relevant and a huge wake-up call for the public.

Professor Brian Cox was able to command the stage the entire time, his presentation skills were top-notch and the scientific information he provided throughout the evening was food for thought, stimulating, and engaging.

He was able to move his audience on an intellectual and emotional level, and he is highly recommended seeing live when he comes to town. Grab some popcorn or drinks, sit back, and be prepared to have your minds blown by Professor Brian Cox’s immersive live show. It was raw, authentic, and profoundly compelling.

Professor Cox is the epitome of grace, class, and sophistication, and the entire production is utterly fantastic. “Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey” garners five out of five stars.

For more information on acclaimed physicist Professor Brian Cox, CBE, and his upcoming shows, check out his official website.

