Review: Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe star in the new play ‘N/A’

Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe in 'N/A.' Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

Actresses Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe star in the new play “N/A,” which is being performed at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at New York’s Lincoln Center.

Tony award-winning director Diane Paulus (“Pippin”) directed this Off-Broadway show from a script by playwright Mario Correa, who was a Congressional aide-turned-playwright.

The synopsis is: “N/A” is a whip-smart battle of wills and wits between “N,” the first woman Speaker of the House, and “A,” who was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. They portray two congresswomen who are generations apart.

“N/A” was inspired by real people and true events; moreover, this two-hander illuminates the person whom many consider the most powerful woman in American history vs. the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.

Ana Villafañe and Hollan Taylor in ‘N/A.’ Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

Without giving too much away, this is a theatrical production that should be experienced by all. It underscores such themes as power, politics, and the desire for progress and change.

The Verdict

Overall, “N/A” is an interesting, witty, and engaging new play. Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe will give their audience a history lesson as they deliver remarkable lead performances. They exude a great deal of charm,

Mario Correa deserves to be commended for writing such a compelling screenplay, which doesn’t get too preachy, and it never refers to these women by their actual names.

An Emmy winner, Holland Taylor and Theatre World Award winner Ana Villafañe bring these female politicians to life, and their acting runs the gamut in this play. They will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire duration. “N/A” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about “N/A,” check out its official website.