Review: ‘Holiday in the Vineyards,’ starring Josh Swickard, is a new rom-com on Netflix

Markos Papadatos

Published

Sol Rodríguez and Josh Swickard in 'Holiday in the Vineyards.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix
“Holiday in the Vineyards,” starring Josh Swickard (“General Hospital”), is a new rom-com, which had its world premiere on December 13 on Netflix.

The synopsis is: While on a secret job for his mother’s wine company, a man named Carter Baldwyn (Josh Swickard) falls for the widow whose place he’s renting. But will the truth spoil their yuletide romance?

Valentina (played by Sol Rodriguez) informs Carter that the people in her local village are saving enough money to preserve the legacy of the vineyard, so he is feeling guilty about wanting to buy it.

Emmy winner Eileen Davidson (“The Young and The Restless” and “Days of Our Lives”) plays Margo Baldwyn, the controlling mother in a convincing manner, who wants Carter to take over the wine company.

Emmy nominee Annika Noelle (“The Bold and The Beautiful”) delivers as the former girlfriend, who Carter broke up with via a text message.

This film is eloquently directed by Alex Ranarivelo (“Born a Champion”) from a screenplay by Cecilia Franco and David Zanardi, which is witty, realistic, and relatable. Sol Rodriguez and Josh Swickard have solid chemistry together.

Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian (“Venice: The Series”) and Paul Witten also make appearances as Joeffrey and William respectively.

The Verdict

Overall, “Holiday in the Vineyards” is an entertaining and hilarious new romantic comedy on Netflix. Josh Swickard, Sol Rodriguez, Eileen Davidson, Annika Noelle and the rest of the cast give memorable performances.

It is a heartfelt and nostalgic movie. There is something in it for everyone. “Holiday in the Vineyards” garners four out of five stars.

