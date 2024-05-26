Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Henry Bitzer releases his ‘Skydive’ album

Singer-songwriter Henry Bitzer released his latest studio offering “Skydive.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Henry Bitzer
Henry Bitzer. Photo Courtesy of Henry Bitzer.
Henry Bitzer. Photo Courtesy of Henry Bitzer.

Singer-songwriter Henry Bitzer released his latest studio offering “Skydive.”

It opens with the piano-laden title track “Skydive,” which instantly lures listeners in this musical effort, and it is followed by the midtempo and soulful “Dear Sister” (where listeners can recall a young Ray LaMontagne) and “Heartstrings,” which has a neat groove to it.

Bitzer displays some soul on “25th Hour,” and equally noteworthy are the expressive “Adelaine,” “Lily” (where his velvet vocals are reminiscent of Michael Bublé), and the poignant acoustic ballad “My Sweet Eveningtime,” which is quite soothing.

“Only in Love” is a nonchalant and mellow tune. The melodically-stunning “No Man is an Island” features impressive orchestration and arrangements.

The album closes with “Forever Sounds Alright,” where he showcases his rich, rumbling voice, and the blues-soaked “Bottled Dreams,” where Bitzer leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.

The Verdict

Overall, Henry Bitzer shines on his “Skydive” album. It has elements of John Mayer and Jason Mraz vocally, coupled with the songwriting of Ed Sheeran. There is something in it for everyone, and it is evident that this was a faith-inspired album.

Every song is polished and distinct, and the lyrics are pure poetry. Bitzer’s future in the music industry should be bright and promising. “Skydive” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“Skydive” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Henry Bitzer, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Album, Ed Sheeran, Henry Bitzer, Industry, Jason Mraz, john mayer, Michael Bublé, Music, singer-songwriter, skydive
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

LockBit Black ransomware is at the heart of new phishing emails

The phishing email, used to deliver the LockBit Black ransomware, was found in environments protected by Microsoft APT and TrendMicro.

9 hours ago
Nicki Minaj is still being interrogated by Dutch police Nicki Minaj is still being interrogated by Dutch police

Entertainment

US rapper Nicki Minaj detained in Netherlands: media

US rapper Nicki Minaj has been detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of possessing soft drugs.

18 hours ago
Sean Baker won the top prize for 'Anora' Sean Baker won the top prize for 'Anora'

Entertainment

The winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

he 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday. Here is a list of the winners:

18 hours ago
A police officer covers the body of a victim of the Russian strike on a hardware store in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday A police officer covers the body of a victim of the Russian strike on a hardware store in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday

World

Russian strike on Kharkiv DIY store kills 2, dozens wounded

A police officer covers the body of a victim of the Russian strike on a hardware store in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday - Copyright...

20 hours ago