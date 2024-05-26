Review: Henry Bitzer releases his ‘Skydive’ album

Henry Bitzer. Photo Courtesy of Henry Bitzer.

Singer-songwriter Henry Bitzer released his latest studio offering “Skydive.”

It opens with the piano-laden title track “Skydive,” which instantly lures listeners in this musical effort, and it is followed by the midtempo and soulful “Dear Sister” (where listeners can recall a young Ray LaMontagne) and “Heartstrings,” which has a neat groove to it.

Bitzer displays some soul on “25th Hour,” and equally noteworthy are the expressive “Adelaine,” “Lily” (where his velvet vocals are reminiscent of Michael Bublé), and the poignant acoustic ballad “My Sweet Eveningtime,” which is quite soothing.

“Only in Love” is a nonchalant and mellow tune. The melodically-stunning “No Man is an Island” features impressive orchestration and arrangements.

The album closes with “Forever Sounds Alright,” where he showcases his rich, rumbling voice, and the blues-soaked “Bottled Dreams,” where Bitzer leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.

The Verdict

Overall, Henry Bitzer shines on his “Skydive” album. It has elements of John Mayer and Jason Mraz vocally, coupled with the songwriting of Ed Sheeran. There is something in it for everyone, and it is evident that this was a faith-inspired album.

Every song is polished and distinct, and the lyrics are pure poetry. Bitzer’s future in the music industry should be bright and promising. “Skydive” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“Skydive” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Henry Bitzer, follow him on Instagram.