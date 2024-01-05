Review: Henry Bitzer releases his new single ‘Sister Please’

Singer-songwriter Henry Bitzer. Photo Courtesy of Henry Bitzer.

Singer-songwriter Henry Bitzer released his new single “Sister Please.”

The song is acoustic, midtempo, and sultry. Bitzer allows his rich, bluesy voice to shine throughout this vocal performance, which is smooth as silk.

“Sister Please” has a retro Ray LaMontagne vibe to it, and that should be taken as a compliment (millennials and Generation Z ought to Google Ray LaMontagne). It is evident that Bitzer has an old musical soul.

Henry Bitzer wrote the song “Sister Please,” and it was subsequently produced by Andy Karg. It encompasses elements of indie, alternative, country, folk, pop-rock, bluegrass, adult contemporary, and Americana music. This song should be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality music to come from Henry Bitzer in the future.

“Sister Please” is available on Apple Music by clicking here, and on Spotify. It is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Henry Bitzer, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.