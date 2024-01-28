Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Heidi Klum releases new single, covers Corey Hart’s ‘Sunglasses at Night’

German model and singer Heidi Klum has released her new single, where she covers Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Heidi Klum releases 'Sunglasses at Night'
Heidi Klum releases 'Sunglasses at Night.' Photo Credit: Rankin
Heidi Klum releases 'Sunglasses at Night.' Photo Credit: Rankin

German model and singer Heidi Klum has released her new single, where she covers Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night.”

Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Klum is known for being a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” as well as a judge on “Germany’s Next Topmodel” and “Project Runway.”

She is also a businesswoman, fashion designer, TV host, entrepreneur, mother, and producer.

“Sunglasses at Night” marks her third career single after “Chai Tea with Heidi” and “Wonderland.”

Klum just released her newest song “Sunglasses at Night,” which is uplifting and it will inspire her listeners to get up, sing and dance along with her. Klum allows her breathy and crystalline voice to shine on this tune; moreover, it is sultry and the intro is melodically reminiscent to the Eurhythmics’ “Sweet Dreams.”

She is able to dust off the Corey Hart original, give it her own distinct twist, and introduce it to a younger generation of fans and listeners. It has infectious beats and melody, and it is quite stirring and refreshing.

Her cover was released via Warner Music Central Europe, and it is the title track for the forthcoming season of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.” It showcases a different side to Klum’s artistry.

Dutch DJ, producer, and Grammy winner Tiesto produced and remixed this track for Klum. This collaboration between Klum and Tiesto is a match made in electronic music heaven.

This track is the quintessential runway music for runways, fashion events, parties, and an anthem for anybody that wants to go to a club or dance-floor and dance with their sunglasses on at night.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Heidi Klum will be releasing more new music in the future.

“Sunglasses At Night” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Heidi Klum, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:America's Got Talent, corey hart, Dance, Electronic, heidi klum, Model, Music, Single, sunglasses at night, Tiesto
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Swinging side-to-side to a Chinese ditty, young Taiwanese perform the viral 'kemusan' dance at a night market competition Swinging side-to-side to a Chinese ditty, young Taiwanese perform the viral 'kemusan' dance at a night market competition

Social Media

Taiwan night market serves up viral dance

The dance is believed to have originated from Douyin, China's version of TikTok, with avid users jumping on the trend.

22 hours ago
A Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Alaska Airlines is pictured along with other 737 aircraft at Renton Municipal Airport A Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Alaska Airlines is pictured along with other 737 aircraft at Renton Municipal Airport

Business

Boeing exec apologizes over MAX 9 problem, promises fixes

A top Boeing executive has apologized for the problems highlighted by the mid-flight blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines.

13 hours ago

Life

Addressing health inequalities in Arizona with hearing-based project

The project began when Arizona State University received a donation of new hearing aids but did not have funding for testing and fitting.

19 hours ago
Royal Caribbean's "Icon of the Seas," billed as the world's largest cruise ship, sails from the Port of Miami on its maiden cruise on January 27, 2024 Royal Caribbean's "Icon of the Seas," billed as the world's largest cruise ship, sails from the Port of Miami on its maiden cruise on January 27, 2024

World

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon,’ world’s largest cruise ship, sets sail

The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, set sail from Miami on its maiden voyage.

16 hours ago