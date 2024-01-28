Review: Heidi Klum releases new single, covers Corey Hart’s ‘Sunglasses at Night’

Heidi Klum releases 'Sunglasses at Night.' Photo Credit: Rankin

German model and singer Heidi Klum has released her new single, where she covers Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night.”

Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Klum is known for being a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” as well as a judge on “Germany’s Next Topmodel” and “Project Runway.”

She is also a businesswoman, fashion designer, TV host, entrepreneur, mother, and producer.

“Sunglasses at Night” marks her third career single after “Chai Tea with Heidi” and “Wonderland.”

Klum just released her newest song “Sunglasses at Night,” which is uplifting and it will inspire her listeners to get up, sing and dance along with her. Klum allows her breathy and crystalline voice to shine on this tune; moreover, it is sultry and the intro is melodically reminiscent to the Eurhythmics’ “Sweet Dreams.”

She is able to dust off the Corey Hart original, give it her own distinct twist, and introduce it to a younger generation of fans and listeners. It has infectious beats and melody, and it is quite stirring and refreshing.

Her cover was released via Warner Music Central Europe, and it is the title track for the forthcoming season of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.” It showcases a different side to Klum’s artistry.

Dutch DJ, producer, and Grammy winner Tiesto produced and remixed this track for Klum. This collaboration between Klum and Tiesto is a match made in electronic music heaven.

This track is the quintessential runway music for runways, fashion events, parties, and an anthem for anybody that wants to go to a club or dance-floor and dance with their sunglasses on at night.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Heidi Klum will be releasing more new music in the future.

“Sunglasses At Night” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Heidi Klum, follow her on Instagram.