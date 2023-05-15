Review: Hardwell puts on a high-adrenaline show at Brooklyn Mirage

Hardwell in the studio. Photo Courtesy of Urban Rebel PR

On May 14, electronic music megastar Hardwell headlined The Brooklyn Mirage in Brooklyn, New York, for an excellent fan turnout.

Mahmut Orhan and Tim Hox were able to warm up the stage for him with noteworthy DJ sets.

This marked Hardwell’s first time returning to this Brooklyn venue in five years, and it was well-received by all.

Hardwell. Photo Courtesy of Urban Rebel PR

As Hardwell took the stage, his presence was met with a raucous response. The videoboards truly helped immerse the audience in his vivacious set. He kicked off his set with “Shotgun (It Ain’t Over)” and it featured”The Oldskool” and “Laser.”

“It’s good to be back… Are you ready to party, New York? Make some noise,” he shouted. “Get your hands up!”

After blue laser lights dimmed from the stage, “Where You Are” was sheer bliss. “Let’s f*cking do this,” Hardwell exclaimed, and he had the audience jumping and raving along.

“I want to see some New York energy,” he said, and the audience obeyed his command, and gave that energy back to him.

Hardwell. Photo Courtesy of Urban Rebel PR

His mashup of “After The Clarity” contained the infectious “Clarity” by Zedd and Foxes. The inclusion of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” in his set was an added bonus, and the same holds true for Haddaway’s “What Is Love” and Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

Other impressive remixes included “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Afrojack’s “Turn Up The Speakers,” and the mashup of “Twisted vs. Titanium.”

“Raise your hands, New York,” he exclaimed. “Miracle,” featuring the mellifluous vocals of Ellie Goulding, and “Satisfaction” were additional fan favorite songs, and “ACID” received an enormous response.

The highlight tracks of the night included “Nothing Else Matters vs. F*CKING SOCIETY,” where he tipped his hat to Metallica, as well as “Seduction vs. Lose Yourself,” where he paid homage to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” and everybody recited the lyrics verbatim.

Hardwell. Photo Courtesy of Urban Rebel PR

The Verdict

Overall, Hardwell’s show at The Brooklyn Mirage was an innovative and bombastic experience. He had the “Big Apple” audience in the palm of his hands. His set was both nostalgic and refreshing thanks to the mashups containing classic hits, as well as the modern tracks, which are bound to become future hits.

Hardwell proves that he only gets better with age and experience. It is highly recommended that one sees Hardwell live when he comes to town. His live set garnered an A rating.



