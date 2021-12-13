Review: Hallmark actors dazzle at 2021 Christmas Con in New Jersey

Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

On December 10, 11, and 12, many of Hallmark’s biggest and most promising stars gathered at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

It was a wonderful time for the fans, actors, and staff at the Christmas Con alike. It had a warm and pleasant atmosphere at the venue and it certainly put all attendees in the joyous holiday spirit. The decorations throughout the expo were f

Most importantly, it adhered to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and mandates, which understandably, was a concern for many.

Actors and official host

Jonathan Bennett served as a tremendous official host of Christmas Con 2021. This year’s celebrities included Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey, Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Luke Macfarlane, Alicia Witt, Neal Bledsoe, Jack Wagner, Eric Mabius, Jesse Hutch, Ashley Williams, Erin Cahill, Drew Seeley, Torrey DeVitto, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha, Jill Wagner, Cindy Busby, Eric Mabius, Joey Lawrence, Bethany Joy Lenz, Brooke D’Orsay, and Wes Brown.

Ryan Paevey. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Celebrity Panels

Friday’s engaging panels included “Game Night” presented by The Bundle Game, and a Tree Lighting Ceremony with Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar, Nikki DeLoach, and Jen Lilley.

Saturday’s stimulating panels kicked off with Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Alicia Witt, Luke Macfarlane, and Jesse Hutch at 11 a.m. It was followed by Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Joey Lawrence at 12 p.m.

Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser in ‘The 27-Hour Day.’ Photo Courtesy of the Hallmark Channel

At 2 p.m., there was an “Ugly Sweater Showdown” hosted by Jonathan Bennett that featured Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, and Andrew Walker, as celebrity guests. Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Neal Bledsoe, and Jonathan Bennett continued with a panel at 3 p.m. and Saturday concluded with a panel featuring Eric Mabius and Ashley Williams.

Sunday featured a “Gingerbread Wars” panel hosted by Jonathan Bennett, where he was joined by Melissa Joan Hart and Beth Broderick.

Additional Sunday panels featured such Hallmark actors as Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, Ryan Paevey, Jen Lilley, Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D’Orsay, Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby, Brennan Elliott, Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes, Torrey DeVitto, Drew Seeley, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz in ‘An Unexpected Christmas.’ Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media

Other fun activities (that took place on all three days) included wreath-making classes, “Storytime with the Elves” and a “Kid’s Zone” for the young Christmas Con fans.

“This was my first Christmas Con and I absolutely loved it. The celebrities were amazingly sweet and warm. Everything worked like a well-oiled machine. I would definitely go again. I just wish that we didn’t have the aura of Covid over our heads but organizers did have a strict protocol in place,” remarked Penny Douskalis, fan and attendee.

“Christmas Con did not disappoint,” exclaimed Lisa Lynch, fan and attendee. “The stars, the panels, the carolers, the staff, and not to mention Santa Claus himself made this such a fun trip. The actors were just as nice as the characters they plan in our favorite Hallmark Christmas movies.

Jesse Hutch. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

The event’s sponsors included T-Mobile, Momentum Solar, and Xfinity. Aside from these three aforementioned sponsors, the elaborate list of vendors included Comcast, BAM Desserts, Bramble Jam, Butch’s Hot Stuff Hot Sauce, Calculated Confessions, Christmas is Not Cancelled, Debbie’s Doggie Delights, Designed by Stacey Jewelry, Dragonfly Designs, Elle Elle Craft Collection, Family Dragon, Fire Beast, Gerry’s Creations, Gisely’s Kreations, HerArt, Jammin Beauties, Jessica Kolnos, Kick Glass Designs, Mistletoe Kris, Momma’s Home Made, Night Owl Designs, No You Cant’cer Foundation, Origami Owl, Russian Winter, Sue’s House of Fudge, The Yellow Daisy, Token Jersey, Toys for Tots, Tule Publishing, Twisted Oak Decor, and Venture Studios, among others.

Neal Bledsoe. Photo Courtesy of Logan Fahey

The Verdict

Overall, the 2021 Christmas Con was a major success. There was something in it for everybody, and it is highly recommended for the entire family. The actors and the various events that took place were noteworthy and delightful. Heartwarming and festive all around.

The actors and volunteers helped provide an escape during the trying times that people are going through during the pandemic. The Christmas Con 2021 in New Jersey garnered an A rating.

