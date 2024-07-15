Review: Hal Linden and Marilu Henner star in ‘The Journals of Adam and Eve’

Hal Linden and Marilu Henner in 'The Journals of Adam and Eve.' Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit

Actors Hal Linden and Marilu Henner star in the new Off-Broadway show “The Journals of Adam and Eve.”

This journalist had the chance to see the Sunday, July 14th matinee performance of the show. The show runs through July 28th.

Executive director MaryLou Pagano made the opening remarks, and facilitated a discussion among the actors following the performance.

The show, directed by Amy Anders Corcoran from a screenplay by Ed. Weinberger, is being performed at the Loreto Theater of The Sheen Center in New York City. It is based on Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” which tells two parallel stories from different points of view.

Weinberger gave credit to those that previously told this story, which include the anonymous writers of Genesis, the poet John Milton, who wrote “Paradise Lost,” as well as Mark Twain.

“The Journals of Adam and Eve” will, for the first time in their own words, tell the true story of the iconic couple—the world’s first love story. It chronicles from Eden to

exile…from their first date to their twilight years, and from bachelor and bachelorette to being the world’s first parents.

Hal Linden delivers a commanding performance as Adam and he has great chemistry with Marilu Henner, who was sublime as Eve. They are both able to nail some dialogue-heavy and wordy scenes, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

Marilu Henner. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Carney.

In addition, their acting runs the gamut… there are times when the audience will laugh out loud, and they will be drawn to tears in the moments of melancholy.

By the time the play is over, which goes by fast (since viewers are bound to be immersed), the audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions as they rewrite history and tell their own version of Adam and Eve’s love story.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Journals of Adam and Eve,” starring Hal Linden and Marilu Henner, is a captivating Off-Broadway show from start to finish. It is witty, clever, and well-written. It is highly recommended that one sees them perform this play live at the Sheen Center.

“The Journals of Adam and Eve” is feel-good escapism, and it garners an A rating.