Review: ‘Groundswell’ is a stunning new Hallmark movie

“Groundswell” is a poignant new original Hallmark movie starring Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera in 'Groundswell'
Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera in 'Groundswell.' Photo Credit: Karen Neal
Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera in 'Groundswell.' Photo Credit: Karen Neal

On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Chef Emma (Lacey Chabert) travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben (Ektor Rivera), a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing after being on the heels of a personal and professional setback.

The cinematography of Hawaii in this movie is visually striking.

In “Groundswell,” directed by Lee Friedlander, Chabert delivers as Emma while Rivera is charming and charismatic as Ben. There is something in it for everybody and it is ideal for the entire family. Fans of romantic comedies coupled with aquatics, surfing, and meditating will be in for a treat.

Overall, “Groundswell” is a neat original Hallmark film starring Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera. The acting, writing, and directing are all noteworthy; moreover, the scenery is absolutely magical. This film garners two thumbs up.

In this article:ektor rivera, Film, Groundswell, hallmark, lacey chabert, Movie, original
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

