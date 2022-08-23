Review: ‘Groundswell’ is a stunning new Hallmark movie

Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera in 'Groundswell.' Photo Credit: Karen Neal

“Groundswell” is a poignant new original Hallmark movie starring Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera.

On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Chef Emma (Lacey Chabert) travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben (Ektor Rivera), a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing after being on the heels of a personal and professional setback.

The cinematography of Hawaii in this movie is visually striking.

In “Groundswell,” directed by Lee Friedlander, Chabert delivers as Emma while Rivera is charming and charismatic as Ben. There is something in it for everybody and it is ideal for the entire family. Fans of romantic comedies coupled with aquatics, surfing, and meditating will be in for a treat.

Overall, “Groundswell” is a neat original Hallmark film starring Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera. The acting, writing, and directing are all noteworthy; moreover, the scenery is absolutely magical. This film garners two thumbs up.