Review: Gregory Zarian talks about his latest plans and his career in the entertainment business

Steven Cuoco and Gregory Zarian. Photo Courtesy of Thomas Kirk and Nate Jensen

Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian (“Venice: The Series”) recently opened up about his career, future plans, and his life. He chatted with acclaimed radio personality Steven Cuoco from Power 98.5 Satellite Radio.

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting. The radio program is heard in 200 countries.

Zarian is an award-winning actor, model, and host. He can be seen in a recurring role on the third season of the hit HBO series “Westworld” and in the feature film, “86 Melrose Avenue,” which is available on VOD.

“86 Melrose Avenue” is about an ex-marine with PTSD (played by Dade Elza) who storms an art gallery, taking a group of hostages and forcing them to confront their complex past and looming mortality. Zarian portrays one of the main hostages, for which he won the “Best Supporting Actor Award” at the Overcome Film Festival.

He is big on empathy and acts of kindness. “Every action gets a reaction and I hope every day I create a reaction in somebody where somebody does something a little bit different or takes on something different,” Zarian said.

Zarian revealed that he will be playing the role of Samuel Rogers on “Mystery Incorporated,” who is the father of Shaggy (the beloved Scooby Doo character), and he will be staring in “Roasted.”

It is a pleasant and heartwarming interview that spans over an hour. Their entire informed conversation may be heard below.

For more on internationally recognized radio host and air personality Steven Cuoco, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

People can also listen to Gregory Zarian’s interview on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

To learn more about Gregory Zarian, follow him on Instagram.