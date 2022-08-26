Review: ‘Glorious’ is a gripping psychedelic film starring Ryan Kwanten

Ryan Kwanten in 'Glorious.' Photo Courtesy of Shudder

“Glorious” is a gripping psychedelic horror movie starring Ryan Kwanten and Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons. It premiered on August 18 on the popular streaming service Shudder.

This thriller “Glorious” was co-penned by Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull, and David Ian McKendry, and it was directed by Rebekah McKendry, a filmmaker, genre journalist, and celebrated podcast host. McKendry had a great vision in bringing this unflinching story to life, and her direction was impressive.

Spiraling out after a bad breakup, Wes (Ryan Kwanten) ends up at a remote rest stop miles away from civilization. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure (Oscar winner J.K. Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall.

As Wes tries to escape, he finds himself an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could possibly imagine.

Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons deliver commanding and jaw-dropping performances for the film’s entire duration. It is filled with mystery and suspense. It is filled with many twists and turns, and the script is clever and witty.

The Verdict

Overall, “Glorious” is a hot mess, riveting, and nonstop action. The acting performances by Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons were extraordinary and memorable. It will make one wish they never stop at a remote rest stop’s bathroom.

The audience ought to buckle up since this movie is one bumpy ride. “Glorious” is worth checking out and it garners four out of five stars.

Read More: Ryan Kwanten talks about ‘Glorious’ film, ‘True Blood,’ and the digital age