Review: ‘Gladiator II’ replaces honour with ambition

A scene from 'Gladiator II' courtesy of Paramount Pictures

‘Gladiator II’ falls short of capturing its predecessor’s glory as another champion fights to deliver Rome from tyranny.

Some films tell epic stories that captivate audiences long after the movie ends. They return for repeat viewings, eager to relive the moments of passion and pain that enthralled them the first time. Not all movies can stand up to a second watch, unable to recreate the waves of emotion or inspire the awe of the initial watch. But those that can become classics, inspiring a need to watch it again at every opportunity or even scheduling re-watches as it’s cemented into favourite films lists. However, revisiting the original in the form of a remake or sequel can be a difficult task — one undertaken in Gladiator II.

Rome is ruled by twin emperors (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger) whose madness and thirst for power sends General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) and his troops across continents to conquer foreign lands in their name. Hano (Paul Mescal), a.k.a. the exiled Lucius, is captured in the latest of their conquests. Proving to be a fierce fighter, he’s purchased by Macrinus (Denzel Washington) to join his accomplished troop of gladiators. Putting on impressive showings in his first few fights, Macrinus offers Lucius anything he desires, but he only wants revenge for the pain inflicted on his family. However, the people and the Senate are growing weary of the emperors’ bloodlust and coups are brewing, which could change the game and lead Lucius to his true destiny as grandson of Emperor Marcus Aurelius and true ruler of Rome.

Director Ridley Scott returns to helm the sequel to his 2000 swords and sandals blockbuster, which draws heavily on the legacy of its predecessor. The opening credits are a stunning retelling of the first movie’s narrative via paintings that depict key moments in the best picture-winning film, including Maximus’ defeat of Commodus in the Colosseum. While only Connie Nielsen (Lucilla) and Derek Jacobi (Senator Gracchus) reprise their roles, there are several scenes from the original spliced into this picture as memories of some of its key characters — an interesting prospect used to good effect. Though it is peculiar that the boy that plays young Lucius in the new flashbacks only appears familiar in Lucius’ vision, while showing no resemblance to the shaggy-haired son in Lucilla’s memory.

The arena battles don’t disappoint as the warriors face hostile baboons, standoff against an angry rhinoceros and battle ships in shark-infested waters as the games feature an unusual number of animals. While these conflicts do draw blood, the film is not especially gory. More distasteful is the emperors’ behaviour, which is guided by madness. Even though one is slightly more diplomatic, they are both insane and completely unburdened by the consequences of their actions, even when it’s calling for their heads immediately outside the palace walls. While it provides a valid reason for people to plot against the rulers, it’s almost too sensational to be taken seriously — particularly when their rise to power remains a mystery.

The film features an accomplished cast, though all the focus lies with the orators, who are prone to long speeches. Even when Lucius wins the respect of his fellow gladiators, their only interactions are to tease him in unison or cheer for his victories. Beyond a fighter-turned-doctor, Lucius forms no personal relationships with his fellow champions, neglecting some of his father’s greatest bonds and one of the few opportunities to humanize the characters. Meanwhile, Macrinus is provided several occasions to show his political maneuvering, which is subtle to start but grows increasingly destructive. There’s a sense that everyone is acting independently, using those around them to achieve their goals regardless of the cost, which makes it difficult to separate the heroes from the villains.

The concept of following Lucius’ homecoming had potential, but it doesn’t quite fulfill his father’s promise to return glory to Rome.

Director: Ridley Scott

Starring: Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington