Review: George Perris delights on ‘I Have a Dream’ single and music video

Greek-French vocalist George Perris released his new music video for “I Have a Dream” and it is delightful. Digital Journal has the scoop.

George Perris
George Perris. Photo Credit: Errikos Andreou
The music and lyrics are by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and it was arranged by Alexander Livitsanos; moreover, George Perris served as a producer.

Perris allows his beautiful and resonant voice to shine on this song. He maintains solid control over his velvet vocals. The video is visually striking depicting the wonderful cinematography of Greece, which is utterly fantastic.

“I Have a Dream” by George Perris is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song and its music video both earn an A rating. Geoge Perris’ voice is smooth as silk, and his delivery and execution of “I Have a Dream” will resonate well with his fans and listenes. Well done.

To learn more about George Perris, follow him on Instagram and visit his Facebook page and website.

Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

