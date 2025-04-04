Review: George Clooney plays Edward R. Murrow in ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ on Broadway

George Clooney in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.

Academy Award winner George Clooney plays iconic broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in the show “Good Night, and Good Luck,” which opened on Broadway on April 3rd at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The synopsis is: Tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy.

As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his team at CBS choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.

It was directed by Tony winner David Cromer from a script that was co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov.

The show itself was mind-numbingly boring, and it makes it difficult to introduce Edward R. Murrow to a younger audience.

Growing up, this journalist was a huge fan of the “Good Night, and Good Luck” film (starring Oscar nominee David Strathairn) who nailed the role of Edward R. Murrow to the tee, and embodied him. Ironically enough, Clooney co-wrote the script and directed that movie.

By the same token, the late Edward R. Murrow was one of this journalist’s biggest heroes and influences in the field, so watching this show felt like George Clooney did him a major disservice.

Paul Gross, on the other hand, was successful in bringing CBS CEO William F. Paley to life.

Clooney’s version of Murrow felt more like a caricature than a transformation. It also feels overlong to the point where an intermission should be required in this 100-minute show (several audience members kept on checking their watches ovet the course of the night).

This production should have cast a thespian to play the role of Senator McCarthy as opposed to rely on archival footage (the 2005 historical drama movie already did that; this show should have taken more risks and tried something different).

They should have also never altered the original script to reflect the current times; that was unnecessary by any means.

While the set design and video montages were elaborate, they were not enough to save this show, which was not worth its outrageous ticket price (the audience is paying a hefty price to see an A-lister on Broadway).

Stick to re-watching the film; it is shorter in duration, more succinct, and better acted.

Similar to “Othello,” “Good Night, and Good Luck” is yet another substantial indication that stunt casting on Broadway does not necessarily work.

The Verdict

Overall, “Good Night, and Good Luck” does not work well on the Broadway stage. It played it safe, and it has a lot of potential but it never got there. This production felt stiff, and it dragged for most of the time.

George Clooney’s Broadway debut as an actor and playwright is lackluster. “Good Night, and Good Luck” on Broadway garners 2.5 out of 5 stars.