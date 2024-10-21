Review: GASHI releases his ‘Brooklyn Cowboy’ album

GASHI. Photo Credit: Garfield Larmond Jr.

Singer-songwriter and rapper GASHI released his latest studio album “Brooklyn Cowboy.”

It opens on a stirring note with “Dirty City,” and it immediately breaks into the midtempo and infectious “Cold” and the enthralling title track “Brooklyn Cowboy,” where he displays his rich, harking voice.

“Better” is his nonchalant collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, which is sheer bliss. After the bittersweet “LOML,” it closes with the haunting “Good Ole Days,” the atmospheric “Other Side,” and a neat “Normal Never Came” outro, where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.

It is followed by the uplifting “Midnight Sun,” the pristine “Heaven,” and the catchy “Comes to Light.” The lyrics of “What I Got Left” are conversational but not contrived.

Equally noteworthy are “Fool For You,” which has a retro country vibe to it, the upbeat “Why Can’t I,” and the relatable “Broken Sign.”

“Brooklyn Cowboy” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, GASHI soars on his latest studio offering “Brooklyn Cowboy.” It is raw, honest, and authentic; moreover, it is highly eclectic, which makes it hard to select a personal favorite recording.

The listener can slightly recall Kane Brown meets Seal coupled with the resonance of Drake, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

Based on this diverse collection, it is evident that GASHI is poised for superstardom, and it is only a matter of time. “Brooklyn Cowboy” is worth checking out, and it garners an A rating.

For more information on GASHI and his new music, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: GASHI interview