Review: Gary Drum embodies grace, healing vibes, and positivity in ‘Spiritus Infinitum — Moving Upward’

Electro-acoustic harp player Gary Drum is back stronger than ever with his latest musical effort, the pristine “Spiritus Infinitum  Moving Upward.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Gary Drum releases 'Spiritus Infinitum Moving Upward' album. Photo Courtesy of Gary Drum
Distinguished electro-acoustic harp player Gary Drum is back stronger than ever with his latest musical effort, the pristine “Spiritus Infinitum Moving Upward.”

Drum played all of the musical instruments on this project, and he was responsible for the sound engineering, mixing, and mastering of all of its original compositions.

It opens with the midtempo and progressive “Spiritus Infinitum — Moving Upward,” which kicks off the collection on a high note, and it is followed by the atmospheric and harmonic “The Crystal Pagoda of Shangri-La” where the harp is played in juxtaposition with koto and classical styles.

“In the Cave of the Mountain Queen” is lengthy yet enthralling, and it immediately breaks into the glorious and melodic “Divine Realm – Aftermath – Reunion.” This is quite distinct and remarkable, especially since Drum plays a guitar fusion of classical and Indian Raga styles.

Every track on this collection is refreshing, unique, and filled with positivity. Gary Drum exudes a great deal of confidence and comfort in this musical effort, which ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and intricacy.

Particularly impressive about “Jade Gates of Heaven” is that his harp is played in an elegant koto style.

Equally calming and mystical is “Zen Garden Dream,” and it segues into the brief yet bittersweet “Requiem for Monica Rudis, Nancy Drum, & Loved Ones Passed,” where he tips his hat to the people in his life that were near and dear to him that have passed on.

“Past Life at Ridge Farm Recorded in England” is poignant and nostalgic; moreover, it was fittingly recorded at the iconic Ridge Farm in England.

After “Political BataLION,” it closes on a hypnotic note with “Sojourn in Thailand,” where the hard is played koto style lead.

The Verdict

Overall, “Spiritus Infinitum Moving Upward” is one fantastic and heavenly musical experience. Gary Drum’s electro-acoustic harp playing is simply too good to be mortal. He is able to transport his listeners to higher realms, and he is able to pacify their souls in a controlled and organic matter.

This record is exactly what the world needs during these trying times, and it certainly helps provide a much-needed musical escape. It is the quintessential CD to meditate to in an effort to relax and unwind. His latest album “Spiritus Infinitum Moving Upward,” garners an A rating.

“Spiritus Infinitum Moving Upward” by Gary Drum is available on Apple Music by clicking here and on Spotify.

In this article:Album, electro-acoustic, Gary Drum, harp, moving upward, Music, Spiritus Infinitum
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

