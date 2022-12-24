Review: Garrett Alexander Watson and Jennifer Freeman deliver in ‘Aisle Be Home for Christmas’

Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Alexander Watson. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media

Actors Garrett Alexander Watson and Jennifer Freeman deliver in the new original holiday movie “Aisle Be Home for Christmas.”

It premiered on December 17 on the new TV network Great American Family. In “Aisle Be Home for Christmas,” two exes finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas. Watson stars as Drew opposite Jennifer Freeman, who plays Michelle.

The film has a sweet message to it, and it is feel-good and touching. Garrett Alexander Watson and seasoned rom-com veteran Jennifer Freeman triumph in their lead roles, and they leave the audience wanting more. There is something in it for the entire family. Well done.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come for Garrett Alexander Watson in the acting world in the future.

The trailer for “Aisle Be Home for Christmas” may be seen below.

Read More: Garrett Alexander Watson talks about his new acting projects and fitness.