Review: Franny Enriquez and Javi Luna release stunning ‘Super Glue’ single and music video

Javi Luna. Photo Courtesy of Javi Luna

Rising artists Franny Enriquez and Javi Luna delight in their uplifting new single and music video for “Super Glue.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is upbeat, mid-tempo, and quite catchy. Enrique allows her crystalline, breathy vocals to shine on this tune, coupled with Javi Luna’s rich, resonant vocals (where he sings in Spanish).

They released a fun music video for “Super Glue,” which may be seen below.

Enriquez grew up in Sherman Oaks, California. Her interest in music has driven her into a new journey taking “Franny” to start off with her first-ever album to be released in 2022.

She is being mentored by award-winning producers and writers, and she is currently signed by boutique record label True Makers Music, based in Los Angeles. Despite being only 16 years old, her potential is imminent and it did not take much to have Ava Max producer Jakke Erixson get involved in a blink of an eye.

Each song release will have her own signature as a writer, no doubt of that. In her very first single ever, “Super Glue,” she features pop artist Javi Luna and there is a blend of Spanglish.

“Super Glue” by Franny Enriquez and Javi Luna is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

