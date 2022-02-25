Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Franny Enriquez and Javi Luna release stunning ‘Super Glue’ single and music video

Franny Enriquez and Javi Luna delight in their uplifting new single and music video for “Super Glue.”

Published

Javi Luna
Javi Luna. Photo Courtesy of Javi Luna
Javi Luna. Photo Courtesy of Javi Luna

Rising artists Franny Enriquez and Javi Luna delight in their uplifting new single and music video for “Super Glue.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is upbeat, mid-tempo, and quite catchy. Enrique allows her crystalline, breathy vocals to shine on this tune, coupled with Javi Luna’s rich, resonant vocals (where he sings in Spanish).

They released a fun music video for “Super Glue,” which may be seen below.

Enriquez grew up in Sherman Oaks, California. Her interest in music has driven her into a new journey taking “Franny” to start off with her first-ever album to be released in 2022.

She is being mentored by award-winning producers and writers, and she is currently signed by boutique record label True Makers Music, based in Los Angeles. Despite being only 16 years old, her potential is imminent and it did not take much to have Ava Max producer Jakke Erixson get involved in a blink of an eye.

Each song release will have her own signature as a writer, no doubt of that. In her very first single ever, “Super Glue,” she features pop artist Javi Luna and there is a blend of Spanglish.

“Super Glue” by Franny Enriquez and Javi Luna is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Franny Enriquez, follow her on Instagram.

For more information on Javi Luna, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Javi Luna’s single “Natural” received a favorable review from Digital Journal.

In this article:Artist, franny enriquez, Javi Luna, Music, Single, suger glue, Video
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Smoke was rising over the town of Gostomel, near the Antonov Airport, as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled for an airfield at the gateway to Kyiv Smoke was rising over the town of Gostomel, near the Antonov Airport, as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled for an airfield at the gateway to Kyiv

World

Russian soldiers drop from sky at edge of Kyiv

The Russian forces came in shooting as they dropped from the open doors of helicopters to gain control of a strategic airport.

22 hours ago

World

Ukraine flags fly in Europe and beyond against Putin’s ‘surreal war’

Protesters turned out in cities around the world to show solidarity with Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "surreal war".

20 hours ago

World

‘Multi-pronged’ Russian assault aims to encircle Ukraine forces

Russia's military strike against Ukraine is designed to claim air superiority before ground troops encircle Ukrainian forces.

24 hours ago

World

Cyber-warfare: What the Russian-Ukraine conflict might mean

As Russia continues its physical attack on Ukraine, the US prepares for a Russian cyberattack.

21 hours ago