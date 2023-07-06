Review: ‘Frankie Meets Jack’ in a romantic comedy starring Joey Lawrence

Samantha Cope and Joey Lawrence in 'Frankie Meets Jack.' Photo Courtesy of Tubi.

“Frankie Meets Jack” is a new romantic comedy starring Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope, as well as the late Anne Heche.

Both actors co-wrote the screenplay with Jen Bashian, and Joey’s younger brother, Andrew Lawrence served as the director of this film. It is available to watch on the streaming service Tubi.

It was also one of the last movie roles ever of Anne Heche, who played the eccentric mother Katrina in a witty and irresistible fashion.

In this uplifting movie, Frankie (portrayed by Samantha Cope) has given up on guys and gone all-in on “dog mom” life. When she and her adopted dog, Tucker, cross paths with veterinarian Dr. Jack Shaw (played by Joey Lawrence) and his dog, Dakota, sparks—and tensions—run high.

In a string of coincidences, Frankie and Jack continue to cross paths: first when Jack becomes Tucker’s veterinarian and later when Frankie is assigned to cover Jack’s wedding announcement for the local paper. The only problem is that Jack is already engaged.

With the guidance of their best friends, both canine and human ones, Frankie and Jack stumble their way toward finding and pursuing true love.

Director Andrew Lawrence also stars as Nathaniel, while Brytnee Ratledge and Pamela Mitchell are memorable in their alluring roles as Stacy and Pamela respectively. In fact, everybody in the cast brings something unique and different to this project, which appeared like a labor of love for all involved.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that the Lawrence brothers will do more film projects together.

A moving moment is when they dedicate this film “in memory of Anne Heche” in the end, which will resonate with fans of the late award-winning actress.

Anne Heche in ‘Frankie Meets Jack.’ Photo Courtesy of Tubi

The Verdict

Overall, “Frankie Meets Jack” is a lighthearted and poignant romantic comedy. It will keep the audience engaged, and it will help provide a form of escapism for them.

This movie is recommended for anybody that wants to see a rom-com that follows a couple that falls in love thanks to their dogs being their greatest friends. It has a lot of heart to it, and it garners a B+ rating. Well done.

“Frankie Meets Jack” is available to stream for free via Tubi by clicking here.