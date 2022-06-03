Connect with us

Review: ‘Frank and Penelope’ is an incredible film by Sean Patrick Flanery

“Frank and Penelope” is an incredible new film by writer and director Sean Patrick Flanery.

Caylee Cowan and Billy Budinich in 'Frank and Penelope'
Caylee Cowan and Billy Budinich in 'Frank and Penelope.' Photo Courtesy of 'Frank and Penelope'
Caylee Cowan and Billy Budinich in 'Frank and Penelope.' Photo Courtesy of 'Frank and Penelope'

“Frank and Penelope” is an incredible new film by writer and director Sean Patrick Flanery, which was released in theaters on June 3rd.

The synopsis is as follows: While on the run, two star-crossed lovers, Frank (Billy Budinich) and his stripper girlfriend, Penelope (Caylee Cowan), find themselves miles from civilization while traveling along a desolate West Texas blacktop.

As darkness falls, they come upon a small motel and diner and decide to rest for the night. The next day, after robbing the diner, the couple suddenly becomes immersed in a hellish nightmare when the proprietor of the motel and diner, Chisos (Johnathon Schaech), a psychotic cannibalistic cult leader, and his sadistic followers, take Frank and Penelope on a life and death journey.

It soon becomes apparent that they are not the first to endure this. But these two will either get out together or “go out” together.

Billy Budinich and Caylee Cowan triumph in the lead roles as Frank and Penelope, and they exude good chemistry. Johnathon Schaech gives a bold and badass performance as Chisos, while Donna D’Errico is memorable as Mabel.

Equally impressive are Kevin Dillon as Sheriff Dalton and Sonya Eddy (“General Hospital”) as the nurse respectively; moreover, showrunner Sean Patrick Flanery is featured as the club manager (and he delivers an ending that you don’t want to miss). Emmy winner Lin Shaye is a “revelation” as Ophelia.

The trailer of “Frank and Penelope” may be seen below:

The Verdict

Overall, Sean Patrick Flanery excels in his new film “Frank and Penelope,” which is worth more than just a passing glance. It can be intense, brutal, and gripping at times, but Flanery sustains the audience’s attention throughout. Well done.

In this article:billy budinich, caylee cowan, Film, frank and penelope, Lin Shaye, Movie
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

