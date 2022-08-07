Review: Franco Lo Presti and Brittany Bristow deliver in ‘The Story of Love’

Franco Lo Presti and Brittany Bristow in 'The Story of Love.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv.

Actors Franco Lo Presti and Brittany Bristow deliver in the original movie “The Story of Love,” which was released on UPtv.

Ruby (played by Bristow), an aspiring romance novelist, joins a writers retreat in Tahoe hosted by her literary hero and hottest writer around, Marcus Harlow (Gianpaolo Venuta), in order to win a lucrative book deal.

When Woody (Franco Lo Presti), the outdoorsy hotel owner, shows her the beauty of nature, Ruby wonders if she’s been writing the wrong kinds of stories to impress people like Marcus.

Rosemary Dunsmore and Emmy nominee Neil Crone (“Endlings”) also star in this poignant film as Diane (Ruby’s mother) and Dean respectively.

The movie was directed by Bill Corcoran from a screenplay by Courtney Cilman.

Brittany Bristow is a revelation in the role of Ruby, and she works well with her gifted acting partner Franco Lo Presti, who plays Woody, her dashing love interest who has an affinity for nature; moreover, Lo Presti also has some great scenes opposite Neil Crone.

This film is a must for any fans of romantic comedies, especially ones taking place outdoors. Nicely done.

